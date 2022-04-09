Three die as tractor plunges into ditch in Cumilla
Cumilla Corresponmdent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Apr 2022 01:56 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2022 01:56 PM BdST
Three people have died after a tractor plunged into a roadside ditch in Cumilla’s Muradnagar Upazila.
The incident occurred at the Mocha Gora village in the upazila's Jatrapur Union around 5:45 am on Saturday, said Muradnagar Police Station chief Abul Hashem.
The victims have been identified as Md Babul Mia, 22, the driver of the tractor, Md Hasan, 23, and Md Tutul Mia, 22.
“The tractor was heading to a brick kiln in the upazila's Roachala area. But it fell into a roadside ditch when the driver lost control of the vehicle,” Hashem said, citing witnesses.
The driver and two other workers were trapped beneath the tractor after it landed in the ditch, he added. A few locals recovered their bodies afterwards.
The two other men who died in the incident were workers of the brick kiln. Police will hand over the bodies to their families after completing the legal formalities.
