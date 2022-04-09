Bangladesh teacher says allegation of beating students for wearing hijab is ‘false, deliberate’

Amodini Paul, an assistant headmistress of Daul Barbakpur High School in Naogaon’s Mohadevpur, says she did “correct” some students, but for not wearing uniform and the issue of hijab was irrelevant.

She alleged that a “certain quarter circulated the baseless lies with an intent to spread communal hatred and hide major problems” in the school’s governing body.

The school authorities asked Amodini to explain herself within seven days after the incident of last Wednesday.

The Upazila chief executive formed a committee to investigate the incident. The three-strong committee, headed by the Upazila livestock officer, has been given three days to report.

After different versions of the incident spread on social media on Wednesday and Thursday, Amodini took to Facebook and read out a statement in a video.

She asked why only her involvement in the incident is being highlighted as physical education teacher Badiul Alam also “corrected” male students for not wearing the uniform at that time.

Students gave conflicting statements. Some alleged Amodini had beaten up female students for wearing a hijab while some others said both male and female students were clubbed for not wearing the uniform.

The students who spoke against Amodini alleged she and Badiul had reprimanded and clubbed 18 female students of class seven to 10 for wearing a hijab during assembly on Wednesday.

After hearing about the incident, their parents demonstrated at the school on Thursday. They also vandalised chairs.

A female student of class eight said Amodini had asked them why they wore hijab. “When we told her that we wore both school uniform and hijab, she showed us some hijab-less students and asked us to dress like them by following the rules. She then hit us in the hand and the back with a stick. I told my father about the matter later.”

A male student of class eight said Amodini had beaten up five to six male students and around 15 female students. Badiul also clubbed the students.

A female student of class 10, however, said eight to 10 students were beaten up for not wearing the uniform. “Maybe the hijab issue is brought to frame madam [Amodini],” she said.

Assistant Teacher Shahadant Hossain Ratan also said no one spoke about hijab when the students were being “corrected”.

He suspects some teachers and officials were involved in spreading rumours.

Arif Hossain, the father of a student, demanded measures following investigations.

Amodini, who has been teaching at the school for 22 years, said Shamim Ahmed Joy, a local, was the first to raise the allegation against Amodini on Facebook on Wednesday evening.

He refused to speak to Amodini that night and later deleted the post.

The teacher claimed the school management is divided in many groups and one of those groups tried to take advantage of the incident and of the fact that Amodini is a Hindu ahead of the retirement of Headmaster Dharani Kanta Barman.

“The committee is trying to frame me to hide major problems plaguing them. I did not speak about hijab or religion. This propaganda is false and baseless.”

Headmaster Dharani said he was out of Naogaon that day and heard from the students in the presence of police the next day that Amodini had “beaten them up for wearing hijab”.

He said he informed the Upazila education officer about the matter and the teacher was asked to explain herself following the education officer’s orders.

He refuted the allegation that the school committee levelled the allegation against Amodini to hide its own problems. “Why would I frame my colleague? We both are from a minority group.”

Mahmudul Hasan Sumon, the convenor of the recently formed committee, said he took charge a day before the incident and would take steps after discussion.

Upazila Education Officer Habibur Rahman said he would visit the school on Sunday and investigate the incident.

Upazila Executive Officer Mizanur Rahman visited the area on Thursday night and spoke to Amodini and some students. “I requested the residents to keep calm.”

Mohadevpur Police Station OC Azam Uddin Mahmud said they posted some policemen to ensure Amodini’s safety.

Activists of Islami Andolan Bangladesh demonstrated in the town on Friday afternoon, demanding punishment to Amodini.