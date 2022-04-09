Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person

The National Committee on Fitra set the donation rate at a virtual meeting on Saturday.

The meeting was led by committee President Hafez Mufti Mohammad Ruhul Amin, khatib at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

Fitra, also known as Zakat al-fitr or fitrana, is a form of compulsory charity that Muslims pay at the end of Ramadan.

According to Islamic tradition, Fitra was set by the committee based on the prices of a basket of items, including wheat and flour.

Fitra can be paid by giving 1.65kg of high-quality wheat or flour, or 3.3 kg of dates, raisins, cheese, or barley, to the needy.

The minimum and maximum levels of Fitra are set by taking the price of these goods across the country into consideration.