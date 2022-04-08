Woman, daughter die on the way to a funeral after trawler sinks in Barishal
Barishal Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Apr 2022 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2022 02:55 PM BdST
The authorities have recovered the bodies of a woman and her daughter after a trawler capsized in the Gazaria River in Barishal’s Mehendiganj Upazila.
Three other passengers of the vessel are still missing, according to Mehendiganj Police Station chief Shafikul Islam.
The incident occurred in the upazila's Majherchar region around 11 am on Friday, said Shafikul.
The victims have been identified as Mahenur Begum, 52, and her daughter Nasrin Begum, 25.
They were on their way to Darirchar Khajuria from Majherchar village to attend the funeral prayer of a relative when the trawler capsized in the face of turbulent river current, according to the police.
“A nearby team from the Coast Guard was able to rescue eight passengers after the incident and three of them were rushed to the Upazila Health Complex for treatment.”
The doctor on duty subsequently declared Mahenur and Nasrin dead.
The missing passengers have been identified as Mala Begum, 'Rohan' and 'Yasmin', Safikul said, adding that a search operation is underway to locate them.
Shahabuddin Bepari, the trawler's driver who is currently in hospital care, said the vessel had around 10 to 12 passengers on board.
