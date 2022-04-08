Stranded truck creates long tailback on Sirajganj highway
Sirajganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Apr 2022 03:20 PM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2022 03:20 PM BdST
A stranded truck coupled with the dilapidated condition has resulted in a 15-km-long tailback on the Sirajganj highway west of the Bangabandhu Multipurpose Bridge over the river Jamuna.
Traffic came to a standstill from the highway’s Koddar to Hatikumrul intersections after the truck broke down on the road on Thursday night, causing much suffering to travellers.
“A goods-laden truck stopped moving following an engine failure due to the bad condition of the road in the Nalka Bridge area in Sirajganj," said Hatikumrul Highway Police Station cheif Lutfar Rahman. Traffic subsequently ground to a halt and the snarl-up soon stretched all the way to the highway, he added.
Although the vehicle was removed from the road at night, it didn't help improve the situation, according to the authorities.
"Several sections of the road on the western side of the Nalka Bridge area are riddled with potholes. The repair work is set to take place on Friday. Traffic will return to normal after the work is done,” said Lutfar.
