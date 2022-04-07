Hasina suggests using pumpkin in place of eggplant as prices soar in Ramadan

Speaking about the spiralling prices of essential commodities in her closing remarks in parliament on Wednesday, she said the price of eggplant crossed Tk 110 per kg suddenly due to an increase in demand as everyone wants to have Beguni now. The price has however come down to Tk 80.

“You can use other vegetables that are readily available to cook Beguni. We do so. Beguni can be made with pumpkin and we do it.”

Hasina said the government is trying to keep the market situation tolerable. "The price of coarse rice is now around Tk 46 per kg. It hasn‘t increased much, although prices of fine varieties of rice have increased a bit.”

She argued that a steep fall in prices will affect the farmers negatively. “Farmers are crying over [a fall in] the prices of potatoes and onions. That is the reality.”

The prime minister highlighted the impact of a hike in global prices on the domestic market amid the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. “The prices of necessities have skyrocketed in most countries across the globe, including the US, due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” she said.

“The Russia-Ukraine war has added to this. The negative impact on world markets has led to price hikes of essentials [in Bangladesh]. Still, we are trying,” she said, describing her government’s efforts to help the poor sail through the situation.