Court defers indictment of ex-health DG Azad, businessman Shahed in graft case to May 12
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Apr 2022 04:08 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2022 04:08 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has postponed the indictment in a graft case against former director general of health services Md Abul Kalam Azad and five others after granting the defence team's petition for more time to prepare their case.
The hearing of the charges was scheduled to take place on Thursday but Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman of Dhaka's Special Court-6 later fixed May 12 for the indictment.
The case has been brought by the Anti-Corruption Commission and it stems from the irregularities found in the health directorate's deal with the scam-tainted Regent Hospital.
Azad stands accused of signing a COVID-19 treatment deal with Regent, an unlicensed hospital.
Disgraced businessman Mohammad Shahed, the chairman of Regent Hospital, former DGHS director Aminul Hasan, deputy director Yunus Ali, assistant director Shafiur Rahman and research officer Didarul Islam are also implicated in the case.
Shahed, who is currently in jail, appeared in court on Thursday. He was joined by Azad, who is out on bail, and the other accused.
Farid Ahmed Patwary, the deputy director of the national anti-graft agency, started the case against the five former DGHS officials and Shahed in September 2021 for embezzling public funds worth Tk 33.4 million.
Azad was not initially a suspect in the case but his name was added after an investigation into the matter.
Mohammad Shahed, the chairman of Regent Hospital, faces charges of embezzling public funds worth Tk 33.4 million.
The authorities later shut down two branches of the hospital in Dhaka in July 2020 on allegations that it had issued results without conducting COVID-19 tests and charged patients extra fees even though the costs related to the treatment of the disease were to be covered by the government as part of the deal with the DGHS.
The directorate later said it had signed the contract on orders from high-ups in the health ministry.
Facing criticism over the irregularities in the health sector amid the pandemic, Azad stepped down from his post in July 2020.
According to the case dossier, after signing the memorandum of understanding, Regent Hospital had the samples of 3,939 patients tested for free at the government lab in the National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine.
But the hospital “illegally” collected fees of over Tk 13.7 million, or Tk 3,500 per COVID-19 patient. It also drew over Tk 19.6 million as monthly charges for doctors, nurses, other health workers, officials and staffers.
