Bangladesh visa centre opens in India’s Siliguri

The move comes amid plans to launch train service between the city and the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka. Plans are also developing to run buses between Bangladesh and Nepal via Siliguri under an agreement signed by the three countries involved.

The application centre is located at the International Market on Sevoke Road and is being operated by Du Digital BD Private Limited – a company operating out of Kolkata.

“It is the only outsourced agency of the Bangladesh deputy high commission of Calcutta for accepting Bangladeshi visa applications from Indians and other foreign nationals,” a source told The Telegraph.

A branch of Bangladesh's state-run Sonali Bank is also located on Sevoke Road and will help process applications.

“Visa applications will be accepted from 9am to 3pm. The centre has form-filling desks, a photo-booth and photocopy facilities, along with passport return counters. An applicant has to pay Rs 825 for all categories of visas,” a representative from Du Digital told The Telegraph.

The new centre will facilitate tourism, said Samrat Sanyal, general secretary of the Himalayan Hospitality & Tourism Development Network.

“Many people want to visit Bangladesh where they have their roots. There are others who want to take a trip to the neighbouring country. We believe the footfall of tourists from north Bengal in Bangladesh will increase in the coming days,” he said.