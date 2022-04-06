Verdict in money laundering case against casino suspects Enu, Rupon deferred to Apr 25

Dhaka's 5th Special Judge Iqbal Hossain was scheduled to deliver his judgment on Wednesday but the date has now been pushed back as the judge went on holiday, according to Saiful Islam, a member of the court's staff.

Acting Judge Monir Kamal has fixed Apr 25 as the new date for the verdict, said Special Public Prosecutor Shawkat Alam.

The case also implicates nine other suspects. They are Merajul Haque Bhuiyan Shiplu, Rashidul Haque Bhuiyan, Shahidul Haque Bhuiyan, Joy Gopal Sarkar, Pavel Rahman, Tuhin Munshi, Abul Kalam, Nabir Hossain Shikdar and Saiful Alam.

Among them, Shiplu, Rashidul, Shahidul and Pavel are absconding. Tuhin is currently out on bail while the six other suspects, including Enu and Rupon, are behind bars.

Enu and his brother Rupon were arrested on Jan 13, 2020 during a raid at the height of the casino scandal in sports and recreational clubs around Dhaka. They were subsequently named in 12 cases with different police stations across the capital on charges relating to the illegal accumulation of wealth and money laundering.

The trial of the money laundering case, which was filed with the Wari Police Station, reached its verdict stage on Mar 16 at the end of the state and defendants' closing arguments.

“We have been able to prove the charges against the defendants and hope they’ll get the highest punishment,” Public Prosecutor Shawkat Alam had said.

On the other hand, defence lawyer Rajib Sarkar contended that the state had failed to prove the allegations against Enu and Rupon and hoped they would be acquitted.

On Sept 24, 2019, the RAB recovered Tk 50 million in cash, 8 kg gold and six firearms following raids on Enu and Rupon’s home, and two houses of their staff and a friend. The elite police unit claimed the recovered items were bought with the illegal funds they had amassed from the casino business.

Enu, a shareholder of Dhaka Wanderers’ Club – one of the first establishments busted during the crackdown on casino operations, was the vice-president of Gendaria Thana Awami League. His brother Rupon was its joint general secretary.