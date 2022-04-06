Verdict in money laundering case against casino suspects Enu, Rupon deferred to Apr 25
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Apr 2022 01:29 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2022 01:29 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has postponed the verdict in a money laundering case against expelled Awami League leaders Enamul Haque Enu and Rupon Bhuiyan, stemming from their alleged links to the illegal casino business.
Dhaka's 5th Special Judge Iqbal Hossain was scheduled to deliver his judgment on Wednesday but the date has now been pushed back as the judge went on holiday, according to Saiful Islam, a member of the court's staff.
Acting Judge Monir Kamal has fixed Apr 25 as the new date for the verdict, said Special Public Prosecutor Shawkat Alam.
The case also implicates nine other suspects. They are Merajul Haque Bhuiyan Shiplu, Rashidul Haque Bhuiyan, Shahidul Haque Bhuiyan, Joy Gopal Sarkar, Pavel Rahman, Tuhin Munshi, Abul Kalam, Nabir Hossain Shikdar and Saiful Alam.
Among them, Shiplu, Rashidul, Shahidul and Pavel are absconding. Tuhin is currently out on bail while the six other suspects, including Enu and Rupon, are behind bars.
Enu and his brother Rupon were arrested on Jan 13, 2020 during a raid at the height of the casino scandal in sports and recreational clubs around Dhaka. They were subsequently named in 12 cases with different police stations across the capital on charges relating to the illegal accumulation of wealth and money laundering.
The trial of the money laundering case, which was filed with the Wari Police Station, reached its verdict stage on Mar 16 at the end of the state and defendants' closing arguments.
“We have been able to prove the charges against the defendants and hope they’ll get the highest punishment,” Public Prosecutor Shawkat Alam had said.
On the other hand, defence lawyer Rajib Sarkar contended that the state had failed to prove the allegations against Enu and Rupon and hoped they would be acquitted.
On Sept 24, 2019, the RAB recovered Tk 50 million in cash, 8 kg gold and six firearms following raids on Enu and Rupon’s home, and two houses of their staff and a friend. The elite police unit claimed the recovered items were bought with the illegal funds they had amassed from the casino business.
Enu, a shareholder of Dhaka Wanderers’ Club – one of the first establishments busted during the crackdown on casino operations, was the vice-president of Gendaria Thana Awami League. His brother Rupon was its joint general secretary.
- Traffic mayhem grips Dhaka
- Cox’s Bazar to get marine aquarium
- RAB raids Gulshan house to arrest Sohel Chowdhury murder suspect
- Don’t drink water without boiling: MD
- Anti-discrimination bill placed in parliament
- Two to die for murder of Khulna fruit vendor
- Death upheld for 2 in Prof Taher murder
- Momen meets Blinken in Washington
- Dhaka's traffic torment worsens even in reduced Ramadan office hours
- Bangladesh to build sea life aquarium in Cox’s Bazar
- RAB raids Gulshan house to arrest suspect in actor Sohel Chowdhury murder
- Dhaka WASA chief admits water at his home smells bad, advises boiling before drinking it
- Bangladesh pitches sweeping new anti-discrimination bill to uphold equality
- Two sentenced to death for murder of Khulna fruit vendor
Most Read
- RAB arrests suspect in actor Sohel Chowdhury murder after 24 years
- Yes, there is a clash of civilisations
- Police constable suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher in Dhaka
- Pro-Putin leaders in Hungary and Serbia set to win reelection
- 79,337 pass MBBS entrance exams, girls outperform boys
- Dhaka's traffic torment worsens even in reduced Ramadan office hours
- Bangladesh planning minister finds Sri Lanka comparison ‘unacceptable’
- France closes mosques with powers that some critics say use ‘secretive evidence’
- Pakistan court adjourns hearing on PM's bid to stay in power
- Bangladesh to build sea life aquarium in Cox’s Bazar