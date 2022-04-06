Padma Bridge will open around the end of 2022, says Hasina

“It was a bold move for the current government to overcome all obstacles to build the Padma Bridge – one of the most challenging projects in the history of our developing country,” the prime minister said in response to a question from Naogaon-2 MP Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker during a Q&A in parliament on Wednesday.

Hasina noted that construction work on the approach road and service areas on either side of the bridge is 100 percent complete.

“The physical construction of the main bridge is about 96.50 percent complete,” she said. “Currently they are working on the bridge carpeting, the viaduct carpeting, the waterproof membrane, the movement joints on the main bridge and viaducts, lampposts, aluminium railings, gas pipelines, 400 kVA of power and the rail line. They are working quickly to ensure that the Padma Bridge can be opened to traffic near the end of 2022.”

The revised cost of the Padma Bridge project is Tk 301.93 billion.

On Apr 3, Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader said the bridge would be opened to traffic in June.

‘PRICE OF NECESSITIES DROPPING’

The leader of the house was also asked to address concerns surrounding the price spirals in the commodity market. “The price of necessities skyrocketed in most countries across the globe, including the US, due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” the prime minister said in response to the question from the ruling party’s Kazim Uddin Ahmed.

“The Russia-Ukraine war has inadvertently added to this. The negative impact on world markets has led to price hikes for essentials. However, the current government – which is a friend to the people – is taking all the action it can to ensure the price of daily necessities stays at a tolerable level.

Hasina then highlighted some of the efforts to control the price of essential goods, saying: “The prices of necessities have come down significantly as the TCB has continued its sales.”

“Due to the government’s actions, the prices of essential goods are at reasonable levels. We hope prices will remain tolerable through the holy month of Ramadan.”