Padma Bridge will open around the end of 2022, says Hasina
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Apr 2022 01:32 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2022 01:32 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says that the Padma Bridge will be opened to traffic near the end of 2022.
“It was a bold move for the current government to overcome all obstacles to build the Padma Bridge – one of the most challenging projects in the history of our developing country,” the prime minister said in response to a question from Naogaon-2 MP Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker during a Q&A in parliament on Wednesday.
Hasina noted that construction work on the approach road and service areas on either side of the bridge is 100 percent complete.
“The physical construction of the main bridge is about 96.50 percent complete,” she said. “Currently they are working on the bridge carpeting, the viaduct carpeting, the waterproof membrane, the movement joints on the main bridge and viaducts, lampposts, aluminium railings, gas pipelines, 400 kVA of power and the rail line. They are working quickly to ensure that the Padma Bridge can be opened to traffic near the end of 2022.”
The revised cost of the Padma Bridge project is Tk 301.93 billion.
On Apr 3, Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader said the bridge would be opened to traffic in June.
‘PRICE OF NECESSITIES DROPPING’
The leader of the house was also asked to address concerns surrounding the price spirals in the commodity market. “The price of necessities skyrocketed in most countries across the globe, including the US, due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” the prime minister said in response to the question from the ruling party’s Kazim Uddin Ahmed.
“The Russia-Ukraine war has inadvertently added to this. The negative impact on world markets has led to price hikes for essentials. However, the current government – which is a friend to the people – is taking all the action it can to ensure the price of daily necessities stays at a tolerable level.
Hasina then highlighted some of the efforts to control the price of essential goods, saying: “The prices of necessities have come down significantly as the TCB has continued its sales.”
“Due to the government’s actions, the prices of essential goods are at reasonable levels. We hope prices will remain tolerable through the holy month of Ramadan.”
- Traffic mayhem grips Dhaka
- Cox’s Bazar to get marine aquarium
- RAB raids Gulshan house to arrest Sohel Chowdhury murder suspect
- Don’t drink water without boiling: MD
- Anti-discrimination bill placed in parliament
- Two to die for murder of Khulna fruit vendor
- Death upheld for 2 in Prof Taher murder
- Momen meets Blinken in Washington
- Dhaka's traffic torment worsens even in reduced Ramadan office hours
- Bangladesh to build sea life aquarium in Cox’s Bazar
- RAB raids Gulshan house to arrest suspect in actor Sohel Chowdhury murder
- Dhaka WASA chief admits water at his home smells bad, advises boiling before drinking it
- Bangladesh pitches sweeping new anti-discrimination bill to uphold equality
- Two sentenced to death for murder of Khulna fruit vendor
Most Read
- RAB arrests suspect in actor Sohel Chowdhury murder after 24 years
- Yes, there is a clash of civilisations
- Police constable suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher in Dhaka
- Pro-Putin leaders in Hungary and Serbia set to win reelection
- 79,337 pass MBBS entrance exams, girls outperform boys
- Dhaka's traffic torment worsens even in reduced Ramadan office hours
- Bangladesh planning minister finds Sri Lanka comparison ‘unacceptable’
- France closes mosques with powers that some critics say use ‘secretive evidence’
- Pakistan court adjourns hearing on PM's bid to stay in power
- Bangladesh to build sea life aquarium in Cox’s Bazar