Evaly Chairman Shamima released from Kashimpur jail on bail
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Apr 2022 11:45 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2022 11:45 PM BdST
Prison authorities have released Chairman of Evaly Shamima Nasrin, who was behind bars in a case filed by a customer of the e-commerce firm, on bail bond.
Syed Shah Sharif, jailor of Kashimpur Women's Central Jail, said Shamima walked out of prison on Wednesday evening after the documents for her bail arrived on Tuesday night.
“She is charged in 33 different cases and recently secured bail in all of them,” Sharif said.
Shamima, who is the wife of Evaly’s Managing Director Mohammad Rassel, was transferred to Kashimpur in September 2019 after being arrested in a case filed with Dhanmondi Police.
Evaly became popular among a section of customers with lucrative offers on home appliances, TV, refrigerators, air-conditioners, washing machines, motorcycles and other products.
Many of them took up to 50 percent discounts as an opportunity to do business by reselling the products. They invested in reselling products purchased from Evaly by borrowing hundreds of thousands of takas or selling land and golden ornaments.
Later, thousands of complaints were filed against Evaly for its failure to deliver products or refund the customers months after taking advance payments for delivery within 45 days.
Rassel is still behind bars in a case filed by one of the customers.
- Padma Bridge to open near end of 2022: PM
- Verdict against Enu, Rupon deferred
- Traffic mayhem grips Dhaka
- Cox’s Bazar to get marine aquarium
- RAB raids Gulshan house to arrest Sohel Chowdhury murder suspect
- Don’t drink water without boiling: MD
- Anti-discrimination bill placed in parliament
- Two to die for murder of Khulna fruit vendor
- Evaly Chairman Shamima released from Kashimpur jail on bail
- Ashish, accomplices murdered actor Sohel Chowdhury to teach him a lesson, says RAB
- Ashish Choudhury masterminded the murder of actor Sohel Chowdhury, says RAB
- Padma Bridge will open around the end of 2022, says Hasina
- Verdict in money laundering case against casino suspects Enu, Rupon deferred to Apr 25
- Dhaka's traffic torment worsens even in reduced Ramadan office hours
Most Read
- RAB arrests suspect in actor Sohel Chowdhury murder after 24 years
- Padma Bridge will open around the end of 2022, says Hasina
- Dhaka's traffic torment worsens even in reduced Ramadan office hours
- Russia-Ukraine war has delayed Padma Bridge opening, Bangladesh official says
- Prof Taher murder: SC upholds death sentences for two convicts
- Yes, there is a clash of civilisations
- Dhaka WASA chief admits water at his home smells bad, advises boiling before drinking it
- Police constable suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher in Dhaka
- Ashish Choudhury masterminded the murder of actor Sohel Chowdhury, says RAB
- Bangladesh to build sea life aquarium in Cox’s Bazar