Evaly Chairman Shamima released from Kashimpur jail on bail

Syed Shah Sharif, jailor of Kashimpur Women's Central Jail, said Shamima walked out of prison on Wednesday evening after the documents for her bail arrived on Tuesday night.

“She is charged in 33 different cases and recently secured bail in all of them,” Sharif said.

Shamima, who is the wife of Evaly’s Managing Director Mohammad Rassel, was transferred to Kashimpur in September 2019 after being arrested in a case filed with Dhanmondi Police.

Evaly became popular among a section of customers with lucrative offers on home appliances, TV, refrigerators, air-conditioners, washing machines, motorcycles and other products.

Many of them took up to 50 percent discounts as an opportunity to do business by reselling the products. They invested in reselling products purchased from Evaly by borrowing hundreds of thousands of takas or selling land and golden ornaments.

Later, thousands of complaints were filed against Evaly for its failure to deliver products or refund the customers months after taking advance payments for delivery within 45 days.

Rassel is still behind bars in a case filed by one of the customers.