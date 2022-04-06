Dhaka's traffic torment worsens even in reduced Ramadan office hours
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Apr 2022 04:11 AM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2022 04:11 AM BdST
Fahmida Islam caught a bus from Mirpur’s Kalshi to Mohakhali at 4pm on Tuesday for what should be a manageable 30-minute travel along a 10-kilometre stretch. But she found herself cursing on the bus after two hours in traffic chaos.
It was no different on Monday either, Fahmida said, as she was worried about reaching her destination before Iftar. “I was stuck on the flyover for over an hour. The vehicle was left at a complete standstill. I don’t understand why it's taking so long,” said the private firm executive.
The road from Banani’s Kakoli to Mohakhali in Dhaka is clogged with bumper-to-bumper traffic on Monday, Apr 4, 2022. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Minhazul bought some food and water so that he can break the Ramadan fast on the way if the time comes. “I'll have my Iftar on the autorickshaw if I can’t get home.”
Afzal Hossain had an appointment with a lawyer and started for Shantinagar from Banasree by bus at 9am, a good hour before the meeting time as a precaution. It took an hour for him to reach Malibagh level-crossing, only some three kilometres from Banasree.
Many believe U-loops are adding to Dhaka’s traffic troubles as those points always experience congestion. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Dhaka was already infamous for its notorious traffic before the metro rail work began through the main roads linking the city’s north edge to the south. With roadworks in many other streets adding to the chaos, inhabitants are choking on the city's severe traffic congestion in recent years.
There have been unbearable delays on the gridlocked streets after the coronavirus pandemic started to wane. Traffic snarls got worse in the past few weeks after the educational institutions reopened.
Although office timings have been reduced during Ramadan, bumper-to-bumper traffic is everywhere in the city in the morning and before Iftar. Frustrated people posted on social media photos of their having Iftar on the way with angry comments.
Hamidullah, a chauffeur, said it took him only 45 minutes to reach Shantinagar from Gulshan as he started before the morning rush. But when he was returning to Gulshan in the afternoon, he was languishing in jam near Rampura Bridge after driving for an hour.
The road from Banani’s Kakoli to Mohakhali in Dhaka is clogged with bumper-to-bumper traffic on Monday, Apr 4, 2022. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Local buses stop in the middle of the streets to pick or drop passengers, blocking the path to others. In Mohakhali, even long-route buses block the road to pick passengers.
Moreover, many of the long-haul bus companies park their vehicles on the streets. Vehicles queuing on the streets for refuelling add to the mayhem.
At New Market, the pressure was less on Tuesday as the shops were closed on the weekly holiday for the area. Commuters said it takes hours to cross the areas when the markets are open.
- Cox’s Bazar to get marine aquarium
- RAB raids Gulshan house to arrest Sohel Chowdhury murder suspect
- Don’t drink water without boiling: MD
- Anti-discrimination bill placed in parliament
- Two to die for murder of Khulna fruit vendor
- Death upheld for 2 in Prof Taher murder
- Momen meets Blinken in Washington
- No battery-run three-wheelers on highways: SC
- Bangladesh to build sea life aquarium in Cox’s Bazar
- RAB raids Gulshan house to arrest suspect in actor Sohel Chowdhury murder
- Dhaka WASA chief admits water at his home smells bad, advises boiling before drinking it
- Bangladesh pitches sweeping new anti-discrimination bill to uphold equality
- Two sentenced to death for murder of Khulna fruit vendor
- 79,337 pass MBBS entrance exams, girls outshine boys
Most Read
- Yes, there is a clash of civilisations
- Pro-Putin leaders in Hungary and Serbia set to win reelection
- Police constable suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher in Dhaka
- RAB arrests suspect in actor Sohel Chowdhury murder after 24 years
- 79,337 pass MBBS entrance exams, girls outperform boys
- Prof Taher murder: SC upholds death sentences for two convicts
- Momen meets Blinken in Washington on 50 years of US-Bangladesh ties
- France closes mosques with powers that some critics say use ‘secretive evidence’
- Glitch at Bibiyana gas field hits supply to Dhaka, disrupting Ramadan cooking
- Bangladesh planning minister finds Sri Lanka comparison ‘unacceptable’