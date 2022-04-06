Dhaka's traffic torment worsens even in reduced Ramadan office hours

It was no different on Monday either, Fahmida said, as she was worried about reaching her destination before Iftar. “I was stuck on the flyover for over an hour. The vehicle was left at a complete standstill. I don’t understand why it's taking so long,” said the private firm executive.

The road from Banani’s Kakoli to Mohakhali in Dhaka is clogged with bumper-to-bumper traffic on Monday, Apr 4, 2022. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Minhazul Abedin hired an autorickshaw caught in the congestion at Mohakhali to travel to Mohammadpur at 5pm. The autorickshaw stayed at the same place where he boarded it for quite some time. Cars were bumper to bumper and at a standstill.

Minhazul bought some food and water so that he can break the Ramadan fast on the way if the time comes. “I'll have my Iftar on the autorickshaw if I can’t get home.”

Afzal Hossain had an appointment with a lawyer and started for Shantinagar from Banasree by bus at 9am, a good hour before the meeting time as a precaution. It took an hour for him to reach Malibagh level-crossing, only some three kilometres from Banasree.

Many believe U-loops are adding to Dhaka’s traffic troubles as those points always experience congestion. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Seeing no other option to make it on time, he gave up waiting and abandoned his bus to start walking. “I'd have missed the meeting had I waited on the bus,” he said.

Dhaka was already infamous for its notorious traffic before the metro rail work began through the main roads linking the city’s north edge to the south. With roadworks in many other streets adding to the chaos, inhabitants are choking on the city's severe traffic congestion in recent years.

There have been unbearable delays on the gridlocked streets after the coronavirus pandemic started to wane. Traffic snarls got worse in the past few weeks after the educational institutions reopened.

Although office timings have been reduced during Ramadan, bumper-to-bumper traffic is everywhere in the city in the morning and before Iftar. Frustrated people posted on social media photos of their having Iftar on the way with angry comments.

Hamidullah, a chauffeur, said it took him only 45 minutes to reach Shantinagar from Gulshan as he started before the morning rush. But when he was returning to Gulshan in the afternoon, he was languishing in jam near Rampura Bridge after driving for an hour.

Hamidullah blamed illegal parking and an excessive number of private cars for the 'madness'.

Local buses stop in the middle of the streets to pick or drop passengers, blocking the path to others. In Mohakhali, even long-route buses block the road to pick passengers.

Moreover, many of the long-haul bus companies park their vehicles on the streets. Vehicles queuing on the streets for refuelling add to the mayhem.

At New Market, the pressure was less on Tuesday as the shops were closed on the weekly holiday for the area. Commuters said it takes hours to cross the areas when the markets are open.