Bangladesh to build sea life aquarium in Cox’s Bazar

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the Ministry of Science and Technology to expedite the process for setting up the aquarium in Cox's Bazar, Planning Minister MA Mannan told journalists after an ECNEC meeting on Tuesday.

Hasina joined the meeting virtually from her official Ganobhaban residence while ministers, junior ministers, Planning Commission members and secretaries attended the meeting from the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

“The prime minister is very excited about the prospect of the aquarium. Children and teens will go there and learn about the marine lives.”

Later, the member of the General Economics Division (GED) of the Planning Commission Prof Dr Kawser Ahmed informed reporters that the relevant ministry had already carried out a feasibility study of the project and a Development Project Proposal (DPP) has been framed, reports BSS.

“But, due to some necessity, the Ministry of Science and Technology will now submit the DPP before the Planning Commission after some amendments,” he said.

Minister Mannan also said at the media briefing the prime minister had asked the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) to complete the works as soon as possible.

“Please make sure you finish all embankment projects in one go and within the deadline. There's no point making embankment brick-by-brick if you cannot finish it in time. Because by the time you [BWDB] finish the whole project, the older part is already wrecked,” the planning minister quoted Hasina as saying.

“You [BWDB] need to go military-style so that whatever you build, it sustains.”