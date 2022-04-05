Two sentenced to death for murder of Khulna fruit vendor

Judge Md Saifuzzaman Hiro of the public security tribunal delivered the verdict in the 2017 case on Tuesday.

Suspects Sumon Mollik and Ashikur Rahman Ashik were sentenced to death.

Two other suspects in the case – ‘Kalu’ aka Choto Kalu and Md Taleb Howladar – were sentenced to life in prison and fined Tk 10,000 each.

All the convicts, aside from Taleb, are currently at large, said state lawyer Arif Mahmud Liton.

A group of men attacked seasonal fruit vendor ‘Shahidul’ over a prior feud on Jul 11, 2017. Locals rescued the victim and took him to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Shahidul’s mother, Hazera Begum, filed a case against eight named suspects and four unnamed suspects at Khulna Police Station over his death.

Inspector Syed Mosharref Hossain filed charges against seven suspects on Aug 22 of that same year.