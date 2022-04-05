Sylhet policeman removed over comments on men protesting against sexual harassment

Liakat Ali, who had been serving as a court inspector, was recalled and attached to the police lines on Monday, according to Sylhet's Additional Superintendent of Police Md Lutfar Rahman.

Lata Samaddar, a lecturer of theatre and media studies at Dhaka’s Tejgaon College, filed a general diary alleging she was harassed by a man in a police uniform at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Mar 2 for wearing a tip.

The incident caused a stir on social media, with human rights activists staging demonstrations in Dhaka and other parts of the country. The issue was raised in parliament as well as the demands for action against the harasser grew louder.

Many men joined the protests by posting photos of themselves wearing a tip on their foreheads on Facebook.

Police eventually identified a constable, Nazmul Tareque, as the alleged harasser and suspended him.

Against this backdrop, Liakat took to Facebook on Monday and described the alleged harassment of the teacher for wearing the adornment on her forehead as a ‘trivial matter’.

“Men are wearing a tip on their forehead in protest but I’m worried about the future,” he wrote.

He added that many women wear ‘revealing’ dresses in different cities and asked if the male protesters would ‘wear women's undergarments’ in case women were ‘similarly’ harassed for wearing them [undergarments].

His comments drew the ire of netizens and Liakat subsequently removed the post from Facebook.

“I’m not a misogynist. I just conveyed my personal opinion on Facebook,” he said.

But ASP Lutfar was critical of his remarks, saying that it was not befitting of a police officer to make such comments. “That’s why the authorities took immediate action against him.”