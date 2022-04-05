Sylhet policeman removed over comments on men protesting against sexual harassment
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Apr 2022 12:07 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2022 12:07 PM BdST
A police officer in Sylhet has been removed from duty for making abusive remarks against men who wore a tip -- a traditional adornment -- on their foreheads as a mark of protest against the harassment of a teacher in Dhaka.
Liakat Ali, who had been serving as a court inspector, was recalled and attached to the police lines on Monday, according to Sylhet's Additional Superintendent of Police Md Lutfar Rahman.
Lata Samaddar, a lecturer of theatre and media studies at Dhaka’s Tejgaon College, filed a general diary alleging she was harassed by a man in a police uniform at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Mar 2 for wearing a tip.
The incident caused a stir on social media, with human rights activists staging demonstrations in Dhaka and other parts of the country. The issue was raised in parliament as well as the demands for action against the harasser grew louder.
Many men joined the protests by posting photos of themselves wearing a tip on their foreheads on Facebook.
Police eventually identified a constable, Nazmul Tareque, as the alleged harasser and suspended him.
Against this backdrop, Liakat took to Facebook on Monday and described the alleged harassment of the teacher for wearing the adornment on her forehead as a ‘trivial matter’.
“Men are wearing a tip on their forehead in protest but I’m worried about the future,” he wrote.
He added that many women wear ‘revealing’ dresses in different cities and asked if the male protesters would ‘wear women's undergarments’ in case women were ‘similarly’ harassed for wearing them [undergarments].
His comments drew the ire of netizens and Liakat subsequently removed the post from Facebook.
“I’m not a misogynist. I just conveyed my personal opinion on Facebook,” he said.
But ASP Lutfar was critical of his remarks, saying that it was not befitting of a police officer to make such comments. “That’s why the authorities took immediate action against him.”
- Momen meets Blinken in Washington
- No battery-run three-wheelers on highways: SC
- Constable suspended for ‘harassing’ teacher
- Don't waste water: Hasina
- Police constable accused of harassing teacher identified
- Gas field glitch hits supply to Dhaka
- Aedes larvae found in 4.5% of Dhaka homes
- Harasser of Dhaka teacher ‘not identified’
- 'Not like flicking a switch': Momen says it will take time for US to lift RAB sanctions
- Prof Taher murder: SC upholds death sentences for two convicts
- Momen meets Blinken in Washington on 50 years of US-Bangladesh ties
- Bangladesh court bans battery-run three-wheelers from highways
- Police constable suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher in Dhaka
- Protesters demand 'exemplary punishment' to police constable who harassed college teacher
Most Read
- Police constable suspended for ‘harassing’ college teacher in Dhaka
- Pro-Putin leaders in Hungary and Serbia set to win reelection
- Glitch at Bibiyana gas field hits supply to Dhaka, disrupting Ramadan cooking
- Russia to resume flights with 52 'friendly' countries, PM says
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- Police unable to identify harasser who targeted Dhaka teacher for wearing an adornment on forehead
- Sri Lanka gets new finance minister, cenbank governor as unrest grows
- Momen meets Blinken in Washington on 50 years of US-Bangladesh ties
- Police take constable into custody for harassing a college teacher
- How Pakistan's political crisis could play out