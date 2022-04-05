Prof Taher murder: SC upholds death sentences for two convicts
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Apr 2022 11:16 AM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2022 11:16 AM BdST
Bangladesh’s top court has upheld the death sentences awarded to two convicts and the life imprisonment handed down to two others in the 2006 murder case of Prof S Taher Ahmed, who taught geology and mining at Rajshahi University.
