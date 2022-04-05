Home > Bangladesh

Prof Taher murder: SC upholds death sentences for two convicts

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Apr 2022 11:16 AM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2022 11:16 AM BdST

Bangladesh’s top court has upheld the death sentences awarded to two convicts and the life imprisonment handed down to two others in the 2006 murder case of Prof S Taher Ahmed, who taught geology and mining at Rajshahi University.

A full appellate bench led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique made the decision on Tuesday.

 

More to follow

