Glitch at Bibiyana gas field hits supply to Dhaka, disrupting Ramadan cooking
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Apr 2022 12:35 AM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2022 12:35 AM BdST
Many homes in Dhaka were without gas for cooking on the first day of Ramadan on Sunday due to what the authorities said was a mechanical error during emergency maintenance in the Bibiyana gas field.
The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said the glitch reduced the flow of gas as reports of kitchens without fuel for cooking started arriving from parts of the capital.
Although supply was restored to some areas in the evening, the pressure was too low for cooking.
Sazia Afrin, a resident of Khilgaon, said gas supply was off about 10 am without prior notice. She was preparing for Iftar supposing the supply would resume in the afternoon but that did not happen, forcing her to buy food from a restaurant on the first day of Ramadan. She could not prepare dinner either as the pressure was too low when supply resumed about 11 pm.
Citizens from Shyamoli, Shantibagh, Mirpur and other residential areas also reported similar issues.
The ministry, in a statement issued on Sunday night, said engineers were fixing the error and the situation was likely to return to normal soon.
Mirza Mahbub Hossain, a deputy general manager at state gas transmission and distribution company Titas, said they faced a shortage of almost 500 million cubic feet on Sunday. Titas supplies over 1,700 million cubic feet of gas to customers a day.
The authorities had to ration supply in
residential areas to keep the power plants working, he said. “We were trying to
solve the issue by the afternoon. Later in the evening, we came to know it
would not be possible today. We are hoping to fix the problem at Chevron gas
field by tomorrow.”
- Glitch at Bibiyana gas field hits supply to Dhaka, disrupting Ramadan cooking
- Survey finds Aedes larvae in 4.5% of Dhaka homes ahead of monsoon
- Police unable to identify harasser who targeted Dhaka teacher for wearing an adornment on forehead
- Bangladesh reports 56 new COVID cases in a day, no deaths
- Parliament passes bill that increases patent terms to 20 years
- ‘It is done’: A Bangladeshi murder suspect flew to Dubai and orchestrated another killing at home
Most Read
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- ‘It is done’: A Bangladeshi murder suspect flew to Dubai and orchestrated another killing at home
- Fresh turmoil for Pakistan as PM Khan dodges ouster, opposition vows fight
- Fresh elections in Pakistan to be held in 90 days, says state minister for information
- Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma after acquisition by Beximco
- Russia in broad retreat from Kyiv, seeking to regroup from battering
- Six dead, ten injured, in early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento
- Putin reminds the world he still wields a powerful economic weapon
- Police unable to identify harasser who targeted Dhaka teacher for wearing an adornment on forehead
- A slap could sting the Smith family brand