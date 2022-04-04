Glitch at Bibiyana gas field hits supply to Dhaka, disrupting Ramadan cooking

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said the glitch reduced the flow of gas as reports of kitchens without fuel for cooking started arriving from parts of the capital.

Although supply was restored to some areas in the evening, the pressure was too low for cooking.

Sazia Afrin, a resident of Khilgaon, said gas supply was off about 10 am without prior notice. She was preparing for Iftar supposing the supply would resume in the afternoon but that did not happen, forcing her to buy food from a restaurant on the first day of Ramadan. She could not prepare dinner either as the pressure was too low when supply resumed about 11 pm.

Citizens from Shyamoli, Shantibagh, Mirpur and other residential areas also reported similar issues.

The ministry, in a statement issued on Sunday night, said engineers were fixing the error and the situation was likely to return to normal soon.

Some power plants also faced disruptions due to the lack of gas. “Consequentially, the power supply in some areas might be disrupted. The Power Division sincerely apologises for the brief inconvenience,” the statement said.

Mirza Mahbub Hossain, a deputy general manager at state gas transmission and distribution company Titas, said they faced a shortage of almost 500 million cubic feet on Sunday. Titas supplies over 1,700 million cubic feet of gas to customers a day.

The authorities had to ration supply in residential areas to keep the power plants working, he said. “We were trying to solve the issue by the afternoon. Later in the evening, we came to know it would not be possible today. We are hoping to fix the problem at Chevron gas field by tomorrow.”

