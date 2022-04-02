Local Awami League leader masterminded murder of Tipu: RAB
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Apr 2022 01:11 PM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2022 01:11 PM BdST
A local Awami League leader had allegedly plotted the murder of Jahidul Islam Tipu in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur, according to the Rapid Action Battalion.
The elite police unit identified Omar Farooq, general secretary of the ruling party's Dhaka South Ward-10 unit, as the mastermind behind the shooting which also resulted in the death of bystander Samia Afnan Jamal Prity on Mar 24.
Farooq was aiming to assert his dominance by taking out Tipu, RAB spokesman Khandaker Al-Moin said at a media briefing on Saturday.
He was arrested along with three other suspects -- Nasir Uddin, Abu Saleh Sikder and Morshedul Alam -- on Friday.
Earlier, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch (DB) arrested Masum Mohammad Akash and Arfan Ullah Damal in connection with the case. They have since been placed on remand.
According to the DB, it was Akash who had shot Tipu.
Tipu, a former general secretary of the party’s Motijheel unit in Dhaka, was gunned down under a flyover outside Manama Bhaban in the Amtala area.
A gunman wearing a helmet on a motorcycle pulled up next to Tipu’s microbus and opened fire.
Prity, a student of Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls’ College, was also killed by a stray bullet, while Tipu’s chauffeur 'Munna' was injured.
Within moments of pulling the trigger, the assailant jumped over a divider, hopped on a motorcycle waiting on the other side of the road and fled.
Tipu’s wife Farzana Islam Dolly, a local councillor of the city corporation, subsequently filed a case against unidentified suspects with the Shahjahanpur Police Station on Mar 25.
She alleged that Tipu had received a death threat over the phone some days ago.
Tipu was accused and arrested in a decade-long case over the 2013 murder of Jubo League leader Reazul Haque Khan Milky. But he was later acquitted in the case, according to some of his colleagues.
- North South University student dies in road crash
- Diarrhoea outbreak may linger: expert
- SK Sinha accused of ‘money laundering’
- Woman sentenced to death for trafficking 0.5 kg of heroin
- 73 COVID cases in a day, no deaths
- Parliament passes bill to amend municipal law
- Continuity key to progress: PM
- 3 die after car rams motorcycle in Dinajpur
- RAB arrests four suspects, including ‘mastermind’, in AL leader Tipu murder
- Ashrayan project reclaiming illegally occupied lands to shelter the homeless
- Driver detained over death of North South University student in hit-and-run
- She was riding her scooter to the North South University campus. Then an accident snatched her life
- Bangladesh reports 81 new COVID cases, no deaths
- Two held over fake medical entry test paper leak
Most Read
- She was riding her scooter to the North South University campus. Then an accident snatched her life
- From constable to ASP: Abdul Hakim's unprecedented rise through the police ranks
- Will Smith resigns from film academy, says he's 'heartbroken'
- Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma after acquisition by Beximco
- Hasan Arif, an eminent elocutionist and cultural activist, dies at 56
- Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
- Bangladesh raises nearly $1.24 billion in telecom spectrum auction
- RAB arrests four suspects, including ‘mastermind’, in AL leader Tipu murder
- Family of slain Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah leaves for Canada amid safety fears
- Driver detained over death of North South University student in hit-and-run