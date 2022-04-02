‘It is done’: A Bangladeshi murder suspect flew to Dubai and orchestrated another killing at home

The Rapid Action Battalion at a press conference on Saturday detailed how the crime world and politics got intertwined in the murder of Tipu, a former general secretary of the ruling party’s Motijheel unit.

Musa flew to Dubai 12 days before Tipu was shot dead in his Toyta Esquire at Shahjahanpur. Musa orchestrated the killing from there, the RAB said, citing arrestees. A message sent to Musa after the killing reads: “It is done.”

Tipu was gunned down under a flyover outside Manama Bhaban in the Amtala. Samia Afnan Prity, a student of Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls’ College, was also killed by a stray bullet, while Tipu’s chauffeur 'Munna' was injured.

The RAB on Friday arrested Omar Farooq, a local leader of the ruling party, and Nasir Uddin, Abu Saleh Sikder and Morshedul Alam Palash, operatives of the party or its affiliates, in connection with the murder of Tipu.

Earlier, police arrested Masum Mohammad Akash and Arfan Ullah Damal in connection with the case. Police said Akash, a professional killer, was hired to murder Tipu while Damal, a former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League, attended a meeting where the killing was planned. The RAB could not confirm the findings.

Khandaker Al Moin, a spokesman for the RAB, said people in the underworld deployed a shooter for the killing. The shooter arrived at the scene on one motorcycle and fled on another.

Moin said Farooq masterminded the killing while Nasir, Saleh and Palash were lurking near the scene, but none of them know the identity of the killer because everyone involved in the incident was kept in the dark about others’ roles.

Tipu lost his post after his arrest in a decade-long case over the 2013 murder of Jubo League leader Reazul Haque Khan Milky. He was later acquitted of the charges in the case.

Tipu’s wife Farhana Islam Dolly said he was pressured by suspects in the 2016 murder of Rizvi Hasan Babu alias Bocha Babu, a local Jubo League leader.

The suspects believed Babu’s father Abul Kalam, a person close to Tipu, would drop charges against them if Tipu requested Kalam to do so, according to Dolly.

In a written statement, citing the suspects, the RAB said Milky was murdered in a turf war over tender, school and college admissions and local markets.

The suspects arrested in the Tipu murder case were close to Milky and they believe Tipu was involved in the Jubo League leader’s killing, the RAB said.

After Babu was killed three years later, Farooq and his associates were accused in the murder case.

They believe Tipu was behind the efforts to shift the case to a Speedy Trial Tribunal.

Farooq and others tried to have the charges dropped against them by paying Babub’s father Kalam Tk 5 million, but Tipu did not let that happen.

Kalam was in the vehicle with Tipu during the murder of the local Awami League leader, but the killers spared him because they thought the Babu murder trial would proceed if Tipu were alive.

Citing statements of the suspects, RAB’s Moin said: “It was purely revenge – a murder for a murder.”

“First, they had Babu killed over some dispute because Babu was close to Tipu. Musa helped them hire a killer in the murder of Babu as well.”

‘IT IS DONE’

The RAB said the suspects decided to kill Tipu at the court premises about three months ago after a day’s hearing in the murder of Babu.

They contacted the underworld criminals and paid Tk 1.5 million for the killing of Tipu, according to Moin.

After Musa flew to Dubai, Nasir and Palash followed Tipu and updated Musa on a regular basis. Nasir informed Musa about Tipu’s directions at least four times on the day of the incident.

Musa had a backup plan if the killing failed, but Nasir confirmed via SMS to him that the first plan worked.

Nasir destroyed the SIM card and sold out the phone after sending the message, but the RAB recovered the phone and data from the SIM card.