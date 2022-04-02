‘It is done’: A Bangladeshi murder suspect flew to Dubai and orchestrated another killing at home
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Apr 2022 11:54 PM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2022 11:54 PM BdST
Rival Awami League leaders contacted underworld criminals to kill Jahidul Islam Tipu, and Sumon Shikder alias Musa, a suspect in another murder case, aided communications between the killers and the politicians in Dhaka.
The Rapid Action Battalion at a press conference on Saturday detailed how the crime world and politics got intertwined in the murder of Tipu, a former general secretary of the ruling party’s Motijheel unit.
Musa flew to Dubai 12 days before Tipu was shot dead in his Toyta Esquire at Shahjahanpur. Musa orchestrated the killing from there, the RAB said, citing arrestees. A message sent to Musa after the killing reads: “It is done.”
Tipu was gunned down under a flyover outside Manama Bhaban in the Amtala. Samia Afnan Prity, a student of Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls’ College, was also killed by a stray bullet, while Tipu’s chauffeur 'Munna' was injured.
Earlier, police arrested Masum Mohammad Akash and Arfan Ullah Damal in connection with the case. Police said Akash, a professional killer, was hired to murder Tipu while Damal, a former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League, attended a meeting where the killing was planned. The RAB could not confirm the findings.
Khandaker Al Moin, a spokesman for the RAB, said people in the underworld deployed a shooter for the killing. The shooter arrived at the scene on one motorcycle and fled on another.
Moin said Farooq masterminded the killing while Nasir, Saleh and Palash were lurking near the scene, but none of them know the identity of the killer because everyone involved in the incident was kept in the dark about others’ roles.
Tipu lost his post after his arrest in a decade-long case over the 2013 murder of Jubo League leader Reazul Haque Khan Milky. He was later acquitted of the charges in the case.
Tipu’s wife Farhana Islam Dolly said he was pressured by suspects in the 2016 murder of Rizvi Hasan Babu alias Bocha Babu, a local Jubo League leader.
The suspects believed Babu’s father Abul Kalam, a person close to Tipu, would drop charges against them if Tipu requested Kalam to do so, according to Dolly.
In a written statement, citing the suspects, the RAB said Milky was murdered in a turf war over tender, school and college admissions and local markets.
The suspects arrested in the Tipu murder case were close to Milky and they believe Tipu was involved in the Jubo League leader’s killing, the RAB said.
They believe Tipu was behind the efforts to shift the case to a Speedy Trial Tribunal.
Farooq and others tried to have the charges dropped against them by paying Babub’s father Kalam Tk 5 million, but Tipu did not let that happen.
Kalam was in the vehicle with Tipu during the murder of the local Awami League leader, but the killers spared him because they thought the Babu murder trial would proceed if Tipu were alive.
“First, they had Babu killed over some dispute because Babu was close to Tipu. Musa helped them hire a killer in the murder of Babu as well.”
‘IT IS DONE’
The RAB said the suspects decided to kill Tipu at the court premises about three months ago after a day’s hearing in the murder of Babu.
They contacted the underworld criminals and paid Tk 1.5 million for the killing of Tipu, according to Moin.
Musa had a backup plan if the killing failed, but Nasir confirmed via SMS to him that the first plan worked.
Nasir destroyed the SIM card and sold out the phone after sending the message, but the RAB recovered the phone and data from the SIM card.
- Ramadan begins on Sunday
- 56 COVID cases in a day, no deaths
- Don't neglect autistic people: PM
- North South University student dies in road crash
- Diarrhoea outbreak may linger: expert
- SK Sinha accused of ‘money laundering’
- Woman sentenced to death for trafficking 0.5 kg of heroin
- 73 COVID cases in a day, no deaths
- ‘It is done’: A Bangladeshi murder suspect flew to Dubai and orchestrated another killing at home
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- Bangladesh reports 56 new COVID cases in a day, no deaths
- Treat autistic people like your loved ones, says Hasina
- Local Awami League leader masterminded murder of Tipu: RAB
- RAB arrests four suspects, including ‘mastermind’, in AL leader Tipu murder
Most Read
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- Will Smith resigns from film academy, says he's 'heartbroken'
- Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
- Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma after acquisition by Beximco
- RAB arrests four suspects, including ‘mastermind’, in AL leader Tipu murder
- BEZA enters deal with Adani Ports for Indian Economic Zone in Chattogram
- Driver detained over death of North South University student in hit-and-run
- Local Awami League leader masterminded murder of Tipu: RAB
- She was riding her scooter to the North South University campus. Then an accident snatched her life
- Pakistan army chief says his country seeks to expand relations with United States