Driver detained over death of North South University student in hit-and-run
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Apr 2022 12:50 AM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2022 12:50 AM BdST
Police have detained the driver of a covered van involved in a hit-and-run that killed a student of North South University in Dhaka.
The student, Maisha Momtaj Meem was on her way to the campus on her scooter when the van hit her on Kuril flyover in the capital on Friday morning.
Iftekhairul Islam, an additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said driver Saiful Islam was detained in Chattogram around 10pm.
Police also detained Moshiur Rahman, a representative of the company that owns the goods on the van. Moshiur was in the vehicle during the accident.
Iftekhairul said they identified the covered van from security camera footage and traced it through the company that operates it.
The vehicle was seized and the two detainees were being brought to Dhaka, he said.
Meem, 22, was in her second year at the university majoring in English.
She was found lying in a pool of blood next to her scooter on the flyover. The incident was reported to the police in a 999 call.
She was subsequently rushed to the Kurmitola General Hospital, where the doctor declared her dead. Her body was later taken to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.
Meem was the elder daughter of Nur Mohammad Mamun, the principal of Mouchak Ideal Public School and College. She lived with her family in Uttara's Sector 6.
Citing witnesses, her cousin Zakir Hossain said a covered van hit Meem.
Her father was admitted to the Kurmitola hospital after he fell ill upon hearing the news of Meem’s death, said her uncle Mokhlesur Rahman Badal.
She was buried in their home village in Gazipur’s Mouchak.
