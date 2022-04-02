Bangladesh reports 56 new COVID cases in a day, no deaths
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Apr 2022 04:34 PM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2022 04:34 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 56 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the total caseload from the disease to 1,951,714.
The government recorded no deaths in the 24-hour count and the total toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,122, according to the latest data released on Saturday.
As many as 6,367 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.88 percent.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 50 infections.
Another 717 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,882,914.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.47 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.
Globally, over 489.63 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.14 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Don't neglect autistic people: PM
- North South University student dies in road crash
- Diarrhoea outbreak may linger: expert
- SK Sinha accused of ‘money laundering’
- Woman sentenced to death for trafficking 0.5 kg of heroin
- 73 COVID cases in a day, no deaths
- Parliament passes bill to amend municipal law
- Continuity key to progress: PM
- Treat autistic people like your loved ones, says Hasina
- Local Awami League leader masterminded murder of Tipu: RAB
- RAB arrests four suspects, including ‘mastermind’, in AL leader Tipu murder
- Ashrayan project reclaiming illegally occupied lands to shelter the homeless
- Driver detained over death of North South University student in hit-and-run
- She was riding her scooter to the North South University campus. Then an accident snatched her life
Most Read
- Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma after acquisition by Beximco
- Will Smith resigns from film academy, says he's 'heartbroken'
- Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
- She was riding her scooter to the North South University campus. Then an accident snatched her life
- RAB arrests four suspects, including ‘mastermind’, in AL leader Tipu murder
- Driver detained over death of North South University student in hit-and-run
- Logistics hub in Russia ablaze, Ukraine denies hitting it
- BEZA enters deal with Adani Ports for Indian Economic Zone in Chattogram
- From constable to ASP: Abdul Hakim's unprecedented rise through the police ranks
- Hasan Arif, an eminent elocutionist and cultural activist, dies at 56