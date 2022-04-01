Home > Bangladesh

Two held over fake medical entry test paper leak

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Apr 2022 02:44 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2022 02:44 PM BdST

Two people have been arrested on charges of fraudulence for circulating 'fake' question papers on social media ahead of the entrance exam to public and privately-run medical colleges.

Confirming the development, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said all possible security measures have been taken to ensure the fairness of the exam while visiting the test centres at Dhaka University on Friday.

However, the authorities did not reveal the identities of the suspects or any other details about the arrests.

The MBBS admission test for 18 medical colleges and a dental college was held at 57 centres across the country from 10 am to 11 am on Friday.

The 37 government medical colleges have 4,350 available seats, while another 6,489 places are vacant at the 72 private medical colleges in Bangladesh. A total of 143,915 students had initially applied to take part in the test.

