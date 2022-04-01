She was riding her scooter to the North South University campus. Then an accident snatched her life
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Apr 2022 05:14 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2022 05:42 PM BdST
After more than two years of attending online classes, Maisha Momtaj Meem had set off on her scooter to the North South University campus for a social event on Friday.
But just as she had ascended the flyover in the capital's Kuril, a vehicle rammed into her two-wheeler, leaving her dead.
The 22-year-old was a sophomore majoring in English at the university. Police believe that the accident had occurred around 8:30 am on Friday.
"Meem had headed out on her Scooty from Uttara. The accident took place on the Kuril flyover," said Sub-Inspector Mizanur Rahman of the Khilket Police Station.
However, police were unable to confirm the cause of her death or provide any details about the vehicle that mowed down her scooter.
Meem was found lying in a pool of blood next to her scooter on the flyover. The incident was reported to the police in a 999 call.
She was subsequently rushed to the Kurmitola General Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared her dead. Her body was later taken to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.
Meem was the elder daughter of Nur Mohammad Mamun, the principal of Mouchak Ideal Public School and College. She lived with her family in Uttara's Sector 6.
"The girl left home in the morning to go to the campus. We still don't know how she got into the accident," her uncle Habibur Rahman Chunnu said.
In a post on Facebook, Sharmee Hossain, who teaches English at NSU, wrote: "She was on her way to attend an event at our department today. The young girl, who had been taking classes online for two years, was very happy to be involved in extracurricular activities at the university -- to learn new things, hang out with her closest friends and post a few pictures at night. That was it. But it's all over now."
- Diarrhoea outbreak may linger: expert
- SK Sinha accused of ‘money laundering’
- Woman sentenced to death for trafficking 0.5 kg of heroin
- 73 COVID cases in a day, no deaths
- Parliament passes bill to amend municipal law
- Continuity key to progress: PM
- 3 die after car rams motorcycle in Dinajpur
- 65,474 more homeless families to get ‘stronger’ homes
- She was riding her scooter to the North South University campus. Then an accident snatched her life
- Bangladesh reports 81 new COVID cases, no deaths
- Two held over fake medical entry test paper leak
- Police arrest man with alleged ties to murder of AL leader Tipu
- Two dead after pickup ploughs into autorickshaw in Tangail
- Expert warns diarrhoea outbreak may continue as cases keep soaring
Most Read
- Bangladesh raises nearly $1.24 billion in telecom spectrum auction
- Russia sets deadline for rouble gas payments, Europe calls it 'blackmail'
- Sri Lanka imposes curfew after protests over economic crisis turn violent
- Family of slain Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah leaves for Canada amid safety fears
- Gaibandha court sentences woman to death for trafficking 0.5 kg of heroin
- From constable to ASP: Abdul Hakim's unprecedented rise through the police ranks
- Pakistan's PM Khan rejects calls to quit ahead of vote to oust him
- AR Rahman enthrals Dhaka audience with songs on Bangabandhu, Bangladesh
- I'm ready to sacrifice my life as my father did for Bangladesh: Hasina
- Hasan Arif, an eminent elocutionist and cultural activist, dies at 56