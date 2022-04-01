Police arrest man with alleged ties to murder of AL leader Tipu

The suspect, Arfan Ullah Damal, was apprehended in the capital's Kamalapur area on Thursday, according to Rifat Rahman Shamim, deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Motijheel Zone.

Law enforcers also seized a firearm from him during the arrest. Damal was involved in the planning of Tipu's murder, according to the police.

"He has been placed under arrest in a case related to the illegal possession of firearms at present. We will try to uncover his role in the murder after remanding him," said Zahidul.

The 54-year-old Tipu was gunned down under a flyover outside Manama Bhaban in the Amtala area on Mar 24.

A gunman wearing a helmet on a motorcycle pulled up next to Tipu’s microbus and opened fire.

Samia Afnan Prity, a student of Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls’ College, was also killed in the incident, while Tipu’s chauffeur 'Munna' was injured.

Tipu’s wife Farzana Islam Dolly, a local councillor of the city corporation, subsequently filed a case against unidentified suspects with the Shahjahanpur Police Station on Mar 25.

She alleged that Tipu had received a death threat over the phone some days ago.

Tipu was accused and arrested in a decade-long case over the 2013 murder of Jubo League leader Reazul Haque Khan Milky.

Three days after the incident, detective police arrested Masum Mohammad Akash in connection with the case. Additional Commissioner Hafiz Akhter of detective police subsequently described Akash as a "contract killer" who had been hired to kill Tipu.

Akash admitted his involvement in the Shahjahanpur murders during interrogation, according to the police.

But police did not shed light on who had hired him or the motive behind the killing.

But Akash's only target was Tipu, Hafiz had said on Mar 27. Asked about the death of Priti during interrogation, Akash told police that he had held down the trigger while aiming at Tipu and "did not notice anything else", according to Hafiz.

Akash was later placed on a seven-day remand for questioning in police custody.