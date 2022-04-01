Bangladesh reports 81 new COVID cases, no deaths
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Apr 2022 04:47 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2022 04:47 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 81 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 1,951,658.
The government recorded no fatalities in the 24-hour count and the death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,122, according to the latest data released on Friday.
As many as 7,413 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.09 percent.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 58 infections.
Another 893 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,882,197.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.44 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.
Globally, over 488.50 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.14 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
