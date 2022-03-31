Expert warns diarrhoea outbreak may continue as cases keep soaring

Head of icddr,b Hospital Dr Baharul Alam said the disease might continue to wreak havoc for some time.

Another 915 patients were admitted to the hospital until 5pm on Thursday.

As many as 8,771 patients went to the hospital over the past week, which means more than 1,250 patients are getting admitted daily on average.

"Diarrhoea outbreak usually lasts six-eight weeks. So this might go on for a few more days," Dr Baharul said.

Officials from different government, private and children hospitals reported a rise in cases needing diarrhoea treatment both outside and inside the capital.

Mominul Islam, who arrived at the cholera hospital on Wednesday from Narayanganj, said: "I don't eat food outdoors, and always boil WASA water before drinking. I’m totally winded by diarrohea.”

Abdul Hannan, a private company employee from Uttara Sector 7, got admitted on Wednesday. He ate from a hostel near his office on Mar 29 afternoon and soon had a stomachache.

“Diarrhoea began that night and I drastically got weak. I drink water after boiling it at home. The food or water from the hostel might’ve inflicted me.”

The icddr,b says diarrhoea cases go up every two years, but the spike this year is unprecedented.

Physicians say people consuming unhealthy food and water outdoors without proper awareness is causing the issue.

Dr Baharul thinks the disease could diminish before Eid-ul-Fitr.