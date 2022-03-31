Bangladesh reports 73 new COVID cases in a day, no deaths
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Mar 2022 04:54 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2022 04:57 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 73 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the total caseload from the disease to 1,951,577.
The government recorded no deaths in the 24-hour count and the total toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,122, according to the latest data released on Thursday.
As many as 9,370 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.78 percent.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 58 infections.
Another 884 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,881,304.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.40 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.
Globally, over 486.94 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.13 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
