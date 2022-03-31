Ashrayan-2 project to build ‘stronger’ houses for 65,474 more families in third phase

These homes will officially be handed over to target families within the next two months after the Eid-ul-Fitr, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

In the third phase of the Ashrayan-2 project, significant changes have been made to the structures of the house with an increased budget and building cost in comparison to the first two phases.

In the previous phases, as many as 117,329 houses were handed over to landless and homeless people, Project Director Abu Saleh Mohammed Ferdous Khan said.

“The prime minister announced that there will be no homeless people in the country. We're following the directive step by step.”

To celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his daughter Hasina has undertaken providing 885,622 poor families with homes and lands around the country.

Poor families were provided with tin-roofed houses with a kitchen and a toilet along with two decimal lands for rearing poultry and farming vegetables.

However, the government spotted several issues with the houses built in the first two phases. Some houses crumbled down at the beginning of the rainy season, while cracks showed up in the walls of others. And even worse, some houses descended into the soil.

The third phase aims to correct these problems, thus changes to the blueprint of the houses were made.

The government has allotted Tk 269,000 for each house, adding Tk 69,000 to the previous budget,

The houses in the previous phases had foundations and columns made out of bricks, while only the windows and doors contained lintels.

Now every house will have lintels all around.

“...we call the Ashrayan project - Sheikh Hasina Model of Inclusive Development,” PMO Senior Secretary Tofazzal Hossain Miah.

“This is the only project in the world that improves the quality of life for so many families at the same time. Along with land, these marginalised people are acquiring livelihood and joining the mainstream society.”

Project officials said as many as 182,803 families will receive houses and lands in the current fiscal, and for that, the government has allotted Tk 39.71 billion.

A special layout to withstand earthquakes has been designed for 1,042 houses in the shoal or char area in the third phase of the project.