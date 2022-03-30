Verdict in murder of toddler Araf deferred until Apr 28
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Mar 2022 01:16 PM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2022 01:16 PM BdST
The verdict in the murder case of Chattogram toddler Abdur Rahman Araf has been deferred as the judge in the case has to attend a separate event.
Chattogram Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Jashim Uddin was to announce his decision in the case on Wednesday. The three suspects in the case were brought to court to hear the verdict.
But the judge deferred the decision to Apr 28, said Prabeer Kumar Bhattacharya, a public prosecutor at the court.
“Two justices from the High Court have come to Chattogram today. The judge has to attend a judicial meeting with them and is busy. A new date has been set for the verdict in the case.”
On Jun 6, 2020, two-year-old Araf was playing in a parking lot in front of the apartment building where he lived with his parents when he was coaxed to the roof of the building and drowned in its water tank.
The perpetrator of the crime was Nazma Begum, who killed the child under the orders of Md Farid, who was attempting to frame the owner of the building Nurul Alam.
Nurul Alam was an Awami League candidate for the local ward councillor and Farid was a supporter of the BNP candidate. Alam accused Farid in a case over an attack on his election campaign. Farid is believed to have arranged the child’s killing in retaliation.
The third suspect in the case is Md Hasan, the son of Nazma Begum, who worked as a guard at the building where Araf lived and helped his mother to enter the building and access the roof.
Araf’s parents are seeking an exemplary verdict of capital punishment from the court.
