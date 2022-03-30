US announces another $152m donation to aid Rohingya, host communities
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Mar 2022 01:39 AM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2022 01:39 AM BdST
The United States will donate $152 million to nearly one million Rohingya refugees and their Bangladeshi host communities as humanitarian assistance.
US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas made the announcement following his first visit to Cox’s Bazar, a media statement from the Embassy of the US in Dhaka read on Tuesday.
“This brings the total we’ve provided since August 2017 to $1.7 billion,” Ambassador Haas was quoted in the statement. “Of this new funding, $125 million is for programs inside Bangladesh - for Rohingya refugees and affected Bangladeshi communities.”
Ambassador Haas visited Cox’s Bazar from March 27-29 to meet with local government officials.
He observed how US programmes continue to assist Rohingya refugees and host communities by providing healthcare, training to fight fires in the camps, protecting the environment, strengthening climate disaster resilience, and providing secure food distribution.
“I am heartened by the strong collaborative relationship with humanitarian agencies working in the camps and host communities in Cox’s Bazar,” Ambassador Haas said.
Haas’ trip was the first since US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on March 21 announced the Burmese military’s assault against the Rohingya people as genocide and crimes against humanity.
The rest of the press release is as follows:
The ambassador expressed appreciation for the resumption of regular activities in the camps, particularly that learning centers were open again, providing education and ensuring that Rohingya do not lose a generation to learning.
Ambassador Haas also visited a UNHCR program that engages refugees and host communities to rehabilitate the environment, clean up and prevent pollution of waterways, increase resilience to climate change by reducing disaster risks from landslides, floods, and fires.
The programme emphasised nature-based solutions such as planting trees to stabilise hillsides, water quality management and establishing water reservoirs.
Ambassador Haas also saw volunteer fire fighters using newly developed US Agency for International Development or USAID mobile fire units equipped with backpacks with pumps and transport capacities during a fire-containment training demonstration.
The USAID project is producing and delivering 450 mobile fire units and 3,000 20-litre firefighting backpacks to the camps and will train 3,000 refugee volunteer firefighters to use and maintain the equipment, helping to prevent and respond to fires. This project will be expanded to all camps by 2023.
He also visited a field lab, a healthcare center accessible to members of the host community, and a liquified petroleum gas distribution center that reduces the need to collect for firewood for fuel, reduces pressure on local forests, and protects women and girls at risk of gender-based violence while collecting wood.
The ambassador’s delegation also saw how a program funded by USAID and the World Food Program provides emergency food assistance to Rohingya refugees with monthly e-vouchers used to purchase basic food commodities from 21 outlets owned by local host community vendors, including fresh eggs, vegetables, and fruit.
In fiscal year 2021 alone, the US government spent nearly $302 million for the Rohingya crisis humanitarian assistance programmes in Bangladesh.
- Diarrhoea cases keep soaring
- Agriculture ministry probing farmer ‘suicides’
- Badda fire: Child dies from injuries
- Parents seek death for Ctg child’s killers
- ACC quizzes former BB officials over loan scandal
- Missing Bangladeshis found in Libya
- Ex-Niko boss sentenced for bribing AKM Mosharraf
- 8,500 diarrhoea cases in a week
- Judge sentences rapists to life in 5 cases; four victims were on way to school
- Diarrhoea cases hit single-day record in Dhaka as patients flood icddr,b
- AC repairman arrested over murder of housewife in Dhaka’s Sabujbagh
- Be prepared to defend Bangladesh's sovereignty, Hasina tells Armed Forces
- RAB interrogates wife of slain AL leader Tipu
- Agriculture ministry investigating farmer ‘suicides due to lack of irrigation’
Most Read
- AR Rahman in Dhaka for Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100 concert
- Russia promises to scale down operations; Ukraine proposes neutrality
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Ukraine sets ceasefire goal for new Russia talks, but breakthrough looks distant
- North Macedonia PM promises players 500,000 euros if they shock Portugal
- Biden aims to boost military and social spending in 2023 budget
- Pusti, S Alam, Rupchanda bosses summoned over cooking oil irregularities
- RAB interrogates wife of slain AL leader Tipu
- Bangladesh plans subway network in Dhaka by 2030
- Missing Bangladeshi journalist, engineer found in custody of Libya’s security force