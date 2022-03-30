Police arrest three suspects in murder of dentist in Mirpur

Law enforcers have also gathered evidence related to the crime from the arrestees, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday.

But police are yet to reveal the identities of the suspects or any other details about the arrests.

A media briefing will be held on the matter later in the day, according to ASM Mahatab Uddin, deputy commissioner of the DMP's Mirpur Zone.

Dentist Ahmed Mahi Bulbul was stabbed to death near the Shewrapara Metro Rail Station on Mar 27.

Ahmed, 38, used to practise dentistry at the ‘Rangpur Dental’ chamber in Moghbazar. Police suspect that he was the victim of a mugging.

Ahmed left his Shewrapara residence at dawn to go to Noakhali, according to the police. He was carrying some cash and a mobile phone at the time. But only his mobile phone was missing after the incident, Mahatab had said on Sunday.

Pedestrians initially took Ahmed to a local hospital but he was later transferred to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

Injury marks were found in his leg and his death was later attributed to excessive bleeding.