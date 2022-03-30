Home > Bangladesh

Four sentenced to death for murder of blogger Ananta Bijoy Das

  Sylhet Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Mar 2022 01:07 PM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2022 01:21 PM BdST

A Sylhet court has sentenced four people to death for the murder of science writer and blogger Ananta Bijoy Das. It also acquitted controversial blogger Shafiur Rahman Farabi in the case.

Sylhet Counterterrorism Tribunal Judge Nurul Amin Biplob announced the verdict in the case around 12:45 am on Wednesday.

Secular blogger Das, who was also an organiser of Sylhet Ganajagaran Mancha, was hacked to death in front of his house at Sylhet’s

Subidbazar on May 12, 2015.

His elder brother Ratneshwar Das filed a murder case with Sylhet Airport police a day later.

More to follow

