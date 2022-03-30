Four sentenced to death for murder of blogger Ananta Bijoy Das

Sylhet Counterterrorism Tribunal Judge Nurul Amin Biplob announced the verdict in the case around 12:45 am on Wednesday.

Secular blogger Das, who was also an organiser of Sylhet Ganajagaran Mancha, was hacked to death in front of his house at Sylhet’s

Subidbazar on May 12, 2015.

His elder brother Ratneshwar Das filed a murder case with Sylhet Airport police a day later.

More to follow