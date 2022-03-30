1,963 recommended for government jobs in 40th BCS results

Though the examination was set to select candidates for 2,219 vacant posts in various cadres, some positions were left open due to a shortage of acceptable candidates.

The results were published on the commission’s website on Wednesday.

The 40th BCS circular was issued on Sept 11, 2018.

Though 410,963 initially applied, 327,525 candidates eventually sat for the 40th preliminary BCS exam. Of this group, 20,277 then proceeded to the written exam.

A total of 10,964 applicants passed the written exam, the results of which were published on Jan 27 of last year. These applicants then took the oral exam and the final results were published on Wednesday.