Home > Bangladesh

1,963 recommended for government jobs in 40th BCS results

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Mar 2022 03:53 PM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2022 03:53 PM BdST

The Public Service Commission has published the final results of the 40th Bangladesh Civil Service examinations, recommending 1,963 applicants for appointment to government jobs.

Though the examination was set to select candidates for 2,219 vacant posts in various cadres, some positions were left open due to a shortage of acceptable candidates.

The results were published on the commission’s website on Wednesday.

The 40th BCS circular was issued on Sept 11, 2018.

Though 410,963 initially applied, 327,525 candidates eventually sat for the 40th preliminary BCS exam. Of this group, 20,277 then proceeded to the written exam.

A total of 10,964 applicants passed the written exam, the results of which were published on Jan 27 of last year. These applicants then took the oral exam and the final results were published on Wednesday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories