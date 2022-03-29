Parents seek capital punishment for killers of toddler Araf

The plan failed and police eventually arrested three suspects over the murder.

A year and nine months since the gruesome killing in Chattogram’s Bakalia, Araf’s parents are still in tears. The trial has proceeded quickly and they are looking forward to seeing the killers receive the capital punishment.

Chattogram Additional Metropolitan Session Judge Md Jasim Uddin has scheduled the verdict for Mar 30.

Araf was the only child of Abdul Qayum and Farhana Islam. They do not want any other parents to suffer the same pain of losing their children.

“We want to see the killers hanged so that no other parents experience this emptiness.”

The suspects in the Araf murder case are Md Farid, a resident of Miakhan Nagar in Baklia, Md Hasan and his mother Nazma Begum. Hasan was the guard of the building where Araf’s family lived as tenants.

Farid and Nazma are currently in jail while Hasan is out on bail granted by the High Court.

Public Prosecutor Prabir Kumar Bhattacharya said 20 witnesses testified for the plaintiff and 10 witnesses for the defence.

”We proved the murder charges and sought the highest punishment for the killers,” he said.

He said the killing was a ‘social crime’ and hoped the court would hand down the death penalty. “If a child is unsafe in their own home, our society is not safe for any children.”

The three suspects have given statements confessing to the court.

MURDER TO FRAME HOUSE OWNER

“On the day of the incident, my wife was feeding our son some snacks at the parking lot. He wanted water after he ate and his mother went inside to get it. When she got back, he was gone,” said Araf’s father Abdul Qayum, who works at a private pharmaceutical company.

After the suspects were arrested, Nazma Begum said in her confession that she sweet-talked the boy, took him to the roof and killed him by throwing him in the water tank. It was done to frame the owner of the building, she said.

Nazma said she had taken out huge loans and had pounced on the opportunity when neighbour Farid offered her money to commit the crime. Her son Md Hasan, 23, who was the guard of the building, helped her by opening the gate and allowing her entry to the roof.

Nurul Alam, owner of the eight-storied building was an Awami League backed contestant for the South Baklia ward 19 councillor post. Farid offered Tk 20,000 to Nazma to kill a child living in Alam’s building to ‘frame him in a case.’

Farid was a supporter of the BNP backed candidate for councillor. Before the child was killed, Farid was named in a case for an attack on Nurul Alam’s election campaign and was disgruntled by it.

PARENTS STILL SHED TEARS FOR ARAF

“My child was innocent. He knew nothing about [the politics]. He was my only child and we loved him so much. Why did they take a blameless child from his home and kill him?” Araf’s father said as he broke into tears.

He said Araf’s grandfather, who was shocked by the child’s death, had died in October. “My entire family is devastated. My wife talks about him all day.”

“I had only one son. Why did he have to die? I want death sentences for the killers,” said Araf’s mother Farhana Islam.