Judge sentences rapists to life in 5 cases; four victims were on way to school

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of the Sunamganj Women and Children's Repression Prevention Tribunal delivered the verdicts in the presence of the convicts on Tuesday, said Nantu Roy, a special prosecutor.

“These verdicts have established justice in society. They will reduce cases of abduction and rape in the society,” said Nantu.

The convicts are Rokon Mia of Dharmapasha Upazila, Shahin Mia of Jagannathpur Upazila, Shoilen Das of Sadar Upazila, Asad Mia of Bishwambharpur Upazila and Ripon Mia of Sadar Upazila.

The court also fined Rokon, Shahin, Shoilen and Ripon Tk 100,000 each.

According to the charges, Rokon abducted and raped a student of class 10 on Apr 2, 2011, on her way to school.

Shahin abducted a girl of class 5 took her to Sylhet’s Bholaganj on Oct 4, 2009 before violating her there.

Shoilen picked up a class 9 student on her way to school and raped her on Mar 15, 2013.

On Mar 19, 2015, Asad picked up a class 10 student from Amria village on her way to school and ravished her.

Ripon raped a teenager in Terapur village on Aug 5, 2011. The girl became pregnant and gave birth to a boy.

Gauri Bhattacharya, president of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad’s Sunamganj district chapter, welcomed the delivery of verdicts in five cases in a day. “These verdicts will definitely impact society positively.”