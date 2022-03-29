Diarrhoea cases hit single-day record in Dhaka as patients flood icddr,b
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Mar 2022 09:03 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2022 09:03 PM BdST
The International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh admitted 1,334 patients on Monday — a single-day record — amid the recent spike in the disease.
Over the last eight days, icddr,b reported as many as 9,844 cases as 1,250 patients streaming into the cholera hospital every day at an average.
The hospital was thronged by patients, mostly adults, on Tuesday as well, registering as many as 910 cases in 16 hours until 4pm.
“Suraiya”, a 2-year-old, was rushed to the hospital around 2:30pm from Moghbazar. As the dehydrated child was unable to even open her eyes, her mother wept beside her while Suraiya was being given saline.
Suraiya’s father Miraz Hossain said, “Both my children were struggling with diarrhoea. They somewhat felt better after being given oral saline from a local store and spent the night in peace. But Suraiya’s condition deteriorated in the morning as her stomach gave in again and was unable to stay on her feet anymore.”
Halima Begum from Hazaribagh’s Company Ghat was being treated in a makeshift emergency ward built in a tent.
Halima’s husband Anwar Hossain said she had some cold whey from a store beside their home on Mar 27 afternoon and diarrhoea, including vomiting, began in the evening.
“It was a mistake to eat outside. The diarrhoea was not so bad on Monday but her condition declined in the morning today. So I brought her here around 11am today.”
Shamsul Haque rushed his friend shopkeeper Alamgir, a resident of Manda, to icddr,b.
“Alamgir had a Singara from a restaurant near his shop on Monday afternoon and his stomach began aching that night. His stomach gave in in the morning and I brought him to the hospital.”
“He was puking as well.”
Another patient Shahabuddin arrived at the hospital around 1pm on Tuesday. His cousin Saddam Hossain said Shahabuddin has been struggling with stomachache, diarrhoea and vomiting since them and medicines were of no use.
“He lives alone at home. I found him in distress there. His face was pale due to the loose bowel movements. So I rushed him here.”
The icddr,b says diarrhoea cases go up every two years, but the spike this year is unprecedented. Physicians say people consuming unhealthy food and water outdoors without proper awareness is causing the issue.
An icddr,b doctor on Monday said they predicted the cooler weather over the past couple days would reduce the number of patients. But the scenario was quite contrasting.
“We’re discussing the matter. The diarrhoea outbreak usually peaks for five-six days and then gradually goes down. Rains over the past two days have brought the temperature down, so we thought the number of patients, too, will go down. But instead, it went up.”
“It is possible to prevent diarrhoea if people are stay aware. Most of the patients arriving here are eating outdoors, drinking unsafe water…”
- Diarrhoea cases keep soaring
- Agriculture ministry probing farmer ‘suicides’
- Badda fire: Child dies from injuries
- Parents seek death for Ctg child’s killers
- ACC quizzes former BB officials over loan scandal
- Missing Bangladeshis found in Libya
- Ex-Niko boss sentenced for bribing AKM Mosharraf
- 8,500 diarrhoea cases in a week
- Diarrhoea cases hit single-day record in Dhaka as patients flood icddr,b
- AC repairman arrested over murder of housewife in Dhaka’s Sabujbagh
- Be prepared to defend Bangladesh's sovereignty, Hasina tells Armed Forces
- RAB interrogates wife of slain AL leader Tipu
- Agriculture ministry investigating farmer ‘suicides due to lack of irrigation’
- Badda house fire toll rises to 3 as child succumbs to injuries
Most Read
- AR Rahman in Dhaka for Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100 concert
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Russia promises to scale down operations; Ukraine proposes neutrality
- Ukraine sets ceasefire goal for new Russia talks, but breakthrough looks distant
- North Macedonia PM promises players 500,000 euros if they shock Portugal
- Pusti, S Alam, Rupchanda bosses summoned over cooking oil irregularities
- Biden aims to boost military and social spending in 2023 budget
- Missing Bangladeshi journalist, engineer found in custody of Libya’s security force
- RAB interrogates wife of slain AL leader Tipu
- icddr,b registers 8,500 cases of diarrhoea over a week in an unforeseen spike