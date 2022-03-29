Agriculture ministry investigating farmer ‘suicides due to lack of irrigation’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Mar 2022 02:40 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2022 02:40 PM BdST
The Ministry of Agriculture has formed a panel to investigate the deaths of two farmers who allegedly committed suicide after they were unable to get water to irrigate their land.
The probe team will be led by Ministry Joint Secretary (Fertilizer Management and Monitoring) Abu Zubair Hossain Bablu.
The panel will have seven working days to submit a report, said Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam at an event at the Secretariat on Monday.
“I spoke to the farmers and the relevant upazila executive officers,” he said. “We immediately formed a four-member panel led by a joint secretary, and including two officials from the BADC and a member of the local administration.”
“The team is currently in the field. They are investigating the matter. Police are also conducting an investigation.”
According to their family, farmer Abhinath Mardi and his cousin Robi Mardi from Nimghatu village in Rajshahi’s Godagari ‘took poison’ on Mar 23. Abhinath died at 9 pm that night.
His wife, Rozina Hemram, filed a case over inciting suicide, saying the two had taken the poison because they did not get irrigation water for their fields.
Robi died on Mar 25 while receiving treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
“We will conduct our administrative investigation ourselves,” said Agriculture Secretary Sayedul. “The police will handle the criminal aspect.”
“We are aware of the situation. If anyone has been negligent, action will be taken against them.”
