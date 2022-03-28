Shahjahanpur double murder: Suspect Akash on 7-day remand

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain delivered the order after hearing a plea from investigating officer Md Yasin Sikder seeking a 15-day remand order to interrogate Akash on Monday.

Lawyer Shahnaz Begum Moni argued for Akash while lawyers Md Rezaul Rahman Rumel and Hemayet Uddin Khan Hiron represented the state in court during the hearing.

“This is a widely discussed case involving two murders. The gun and the motorcycle used by the shooter have not been recovered yet. That’s why it’s important to question Akash,” Sikder said in response to a question from the state counsel.

“The victim, Tipu, is an Awami League leader. The suspect identified himself as the shooter to police, but the main culprits behind the incident are still to be caught.”

Akash was arrested in Bogura with the help of local law enforcement on Saturday.

The suspect is allegedly a contract killer who was hired to murder Tipu, Additional Commissioner Hafiz Akhter of detective police had said on Sunday.

The 54-year-old Tipu was gunned down under a flyover outside Manama Bhaban in the Amtala area on Thursday.

Samia Afnan Prity, a student of Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls’ College, was also killed in the incident, while Tipu’s chauffeur 'Munna' was injured.