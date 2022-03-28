Missing Bangladeshi journalist, engineer found in custody of Libya’s security force

SM Shamim-Uz-Zaman, the ambassador of Bangladesh to Libya, on Monday said: “We’ve found them. A government agency of Libya said they detained the three. We’re hoping to be able to swiftly communicate with them.”

The native driver, however, was released on Sunday, he added.

Zahidur Rahman, a resident of Savar in Dhaka, is a special correspondent for private TV station NTV and Saiful Islam is a Bangladeshi expatriate engineer in Libya. Zahidur is also linked to other dailies and online news media.

Zahidur’s family accounted that he flew to the United Kingdom on Mar 3. From there he wrote an article on his trip and also posted on Facebook. He reached Libya’s capital Tripoli on Mar 21.

On Sunday night, Zahidur’s wife Taslima Rahman said he suddenly went missing. On Mar 23 afternoon, he mentioned something “unnatural” happening around him to her.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, who is in Sri Lanka now, confirmed that both the Bangladeshis were found.

“After they went missing, our ambassador searched thoroughly for them. The Libyan security forces today told him that the Bangladeshis are in their custody.”

“We’ll now try to bring them back to Bangladesh. Ambassador Shamim-Uz-Zaman is supposed to meet the vice-president of Libya tomorrow.”

On their detainment, Momen said, “They went there personally. We’ve no idea why they went there.”

“It's forbidden to take photos in many places in different countries. I’ve seen that in Saudi Arabia. They might’ve captured some photos in a restricted area.”