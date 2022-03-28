Missing Bangladeshi journalist, engineer found in custody of Libya’s security force
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Mar 2022 10:59 PM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2022 10:59 PM BdST
Authorities have received information on the whereabouts of a Bangladeshi journalist, an engineer and their Libyan chauffeur who went missing.
SM Shamim-Uz-Zaman, the ambassador of Bangladesh to Libya, on Monday said: “We’ve found them. A government agency of Libya said they detained the three. We’re hoping to be able to swiftly communicate with them.”
The native driver, however, was released on Sunday, he added.
Zahidur Rahman, a resident of Savar in Dhaka, is a special correspondent for private TV station NTV and Saiful Islam is a Bangladeshi expatriate engineer in Libya. Zahidur is also linked to other dailies and online news media.
Zahidur’s family accounted that he flew to the United Kingdom on Mar 3. From there he wrote an article on his trip and also posted on Facebook. He reached Libya’s capital Tripoli on Mar 21.
On Sunday night, Zahidur’s wife Taslima Rahman said he suddenly went missing. On Mar 23 afternoon, he mentioned something “unnatural” happening around him to her.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, who is in Sri Lanka now, confirmed that both the Bangladeshis were found.
“After they went missing, our ambassador searched thoroughly for them. The Libyan security forces today told him that the Bangladeshis are in their custody.”
“We’ll now try to bring them back to Bangladesh. Ambassador Shamim-Uz-Zaman is supposed to meet the vice-president of Libya tomorrow.”
On their detainment, Momen said, “They went there personally. We’ve no idea why they went there.”
“It's forbidden to take photos in many places in different countries. I’ve seen that in Saudi Arabia. They might’ve captured some photos in a restricted area.”
- AL factional clash halts Benapole-Kolkata traffic
- Shahjahanpur murders: Akash on 7-day remand
- US sanctions on RAB ‘outrageous’: PM
- Another Badda fire victim dies
- Protesters block Shahbagh over price spirals
- Police identify suspect in Sabujbagh murder
- 43 daily COVID cases, lowest in 2 years
- Humayun Azad murder verdict Apr 13
- icddr,b registers 8,500 cases of diarrhoea over a week in an unforeseen spike
- AL factional clashes leave Benapole-Kolkata road blocked for hours
- Shahjahanpur double murder: Suspect Akash on 7-day remand
- US sanctions on RAB are ‘outrageous’, says Hasina
- Woman dies from burns in Badda fire, raising toll to two
- Roads clog up with morning traffic as protesters block Shahbagh, Paltan over price spirals
Most Read
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then apologises upon winning Oscar
- US sanctions on RAB are ‘outrageous’, says Hasina
- Pakistan PM Khan says he won't resign ahead of no-confidence move
- A doctor was stabbed. A hospital is accused of denying him treatment, leading to his death
- Will Smith hits Chris Rock after joke about his wife, Jada
- Roads clog up with morning traffic as protesters block Shahbagh, Paltan over price spirals
- When will Payra port be fully operational?
- Police say AC repairman robbed and murdered woman at her Sabujbagh home
- Onstage slap rattles Oscars, before ‘CODA’ triumphs