A doctor was stabbed. A hospital is accused of denying him treatment, leading to his death
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Mar 2022 03:29 AM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2022 03:30 AM BdST
Dr Ahmed Mahi Bulbul, a dentist who also worked as a contractor, left his home at Shewerapara in Dhaka’s Mirpur for Noakhali to work for his M/S Rangpur Traders early on Sunday morning.
As he was heading towards Mirpur-10, some people stopped his rickshaw and stabbed him on a thigh when the three-wheeler was crossing an under-construction metro rail station. People rushed to his rescue as he cried for help.
Excessive bleeding from the single wound caused him his life
The family and friends claimed he would have been saved had doctors at Al Helal Hospital intervened.
Citing witnesses, his friend Mohammad Siraj said Al Helal Hospital authorities did not allow Bulbul to enter the private facility for treatment fearing police would harass them.
Siraj said Al Helal Hospital authorities called 999 national helpline instead of treating Bulbul. “Some time was lost here. This is why he [Bulbul] died from excessive bleeding.”
The hospital authorities, however, claimed Bulbul was not taken inside.
Asked why, Manager Palash Kanti said the duty doctor would be able to answer the question.
Doctor Zia, who gave a single name, claimed Bulbul was not brought to the hospital.
Mahtab Uddin, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said they believe Bulbul was a victim of mugging.
“Locals took him to Al Helal Hospital. The hospital authorities failed to treat him and sent him to Suhrawardy Hospital, where he gradually passed away.”
Professor Selim Reza, head of its forensics department, said people may die from excessive bleeding if a major vein is cut off.
Although police began looking for the suspected muggers from CCTV footage of the area, Bulbul’s father-in-law Yakub Ali does not believe it was an incident of mugging.
“The cash and mobile phone were still with [Bulbul] after the incident. Then how was it a mugging incident?”
