Wife says slain AL leader Tipu was pressured by suspects in another murder case

The modus operandi of the shooting suggests Tipu, 55, a former general secretary of the ruling party’s Motijheel unit, was the target while a stray bullet hit Prity, 22, a rickshaw passenger.

Tipu’s wife Farzana Islam Dolly, a local councillor of the city corporation, said he received death threat over the phone some days ago, and was being pressured by suspects in the 2016 murder of Rizvi Hasan Babu alias Bocha Babu, a local leader of Jubo League.

Babu’s father Abul Kalam, a person close to Tipu, was with the local Awami League leader in his Toyota Esquire during the shooting on Thursday night. Tipu’s friend Mizanur Rahman Miraz was also in the vehicle stuck in a jam.

The killer wearing a helmet fired at least 12 rounds and most of the bullets hit Tipu. The murderer then crossed the street and fled on a motorcycle driven by his associate.

Speaking to bdnews24.com on Saturday, Dolly and three of Tipu’s followers said he had told them about the threat. The phone number from which the threat was made was later unavailable, Dolly said, citing Tipu.

Police charged local leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliates over the killing of Babu. The trial is ongoing.

Some of the suspects recently asked Kalam to drop the charges against them, said Dolly.

She claimed Tipu was framed in a case over the 2013 murder of Jubo League leader Reazul Haque Khan Milky. She said some people tried to frame him in Babu murder case as well, but Kalam intervened and foiled their bid.

Omar Faruque, general secretary of the Awami League’s ward-10 unit, was “pressuring” Kalam to drop his name from the charge-sheet of Babu murder case, said Dolly.

“Many are saying now that they [Babu murder suspects] were also pressuring [Tipu], because everyone knows they [Tipu and Kalam] enjoyed a good relation and Kalam Bhai would listen to him [Tipu].”

Faruque could not be reached for comments on the allegation that he had pressured Tipu and Kalam to drop the charges against him.

People close to Faruque said a law-enforcing agency detained Faruque and two other local leaders of the party after Tipu was killed. They requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case.

Police, its Detective Branch or the Rapid Action Battalion did not announce the arrest or identification of any suspect until Saturday night.

RAB spokesman Khandaker Al Moin said on Friday they found “some evidence” and the investigation “made a lot of progress”.

Police officers could not confirm the motive behind the killing of Tipu. Some officials, who requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media on the investigation, said they were checking the information that Tipu had been pressured over the Babu murder case.

“The law enforcers are working hard and so the killers will surely be caught. But I want the mastermind behind the murder to be found,” said Dolly.