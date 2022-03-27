Police recover body of Kazakh worker on Rooppur project, arrest 3 Belarusians
Pabna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Mar 2022 02:19 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2022 02:19 PM BdST
Police have recovered the body of a Kazakh national who worked on the construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant at Pabna’s Ishwardi.
Law enforcers have arrested three Belarusian nationals over the death.
The body was recovered on Saturday from one of the buildings at Green City, which houses foreigners working on the Rooppur project near the Notunhat intersection, said Pabna Additional Police Superintendent Masud Alam.
Police identified the victim as ‘Vladimir’, but could not give any additional details about his identity.
"We believe that the Kazakh man died in a fight with some Belarusians. Police went to the residential building immediately after the incident and recovered the body. Another Kazakh national was injured in the incident and has been sent to Dhaka for medical treatment," the ASP said.
Police arrested the three Belarusians for interrogation, Masud Alam said.
The Kazakh national had wounds on his body caused by sharp weapons, he said without giving further details.
The victim worked for a company that was sub-contracted on the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project, said Atiqul Islam, chief of Rooppur Police Outpost.
"Due to the language barrier, we have had trouble understanding their statements," he said, but police are trying to figure out why the man was killed.
