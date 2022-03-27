Police arrest 'hired gun' over Shahjahanpur double murder
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Mar 2022 02:56 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2022 04:36 PM BdST
Police have arrested a man with suspected links to the killings of two people, including Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu, in Dhaka’s Shahjahanpur.
The suspect, identified as Masum Mohammad Akash, is allegedly a contract killer who was hired to murder Tipu, Additional Commissioner Hafiz Akhter of detective police said on Sunday.
He was arrested in Bogura with the help of local law enforcement on Saturday, according to Hafiz.
"Akash fled to Joypurhat after the incident. He was planning to cross the border [into India] from there. But after failing to do so, he went to Bogura."
Akash admitted his involvement in the Shahjahanpur murders during interrogation, according to the police.
He was hired to carry out an attack on Tipu, the former general secretary of the ruling party’s Motijheel unit, five days ago, said Hafiz.
Akash had also made preparations to kill Tipu in an ambush in the capital's Kamalapur area the day before the shooting, he added.
But police did not shed light on who had hired him or the motive behind the killing.
Describing Akash as the "main killer", Hafiz said, "It may not just have been about money. Perhaps he was promised some other benefits. He has confessed to the murders.”
But Akash's only target was Tipu. Asked about the death of Priti during interrogation, Akash told police that he had held down the trigger while aiming at Tipu and "did not notice anything else", according to Hafiz.
The 54-year-old Tipu was gunned down under a flyover outside Manama Bhaban in the Amtala area on Thursday.
A gunman wearing a helmet on a motorcycle pulled up next to Tipu’s microbus and opened fire.
Samia Afnan Prity, a student of Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls’ College, was also killed in the incident, while Tipu’s chauffeur 'Munna' was injured.
Tipu’s wife Farzana Islam Dolly, a local councillor of the city corporation, subsequently filed a case against unidentified suspects with the Shahjahanpur Police Station on Friday.
She alleged that Tipu had received a death threat over the phone some days ago.
Tipu was accused and arrested in a decade-long case over the 2013 murder of Jubo League leader Reazul Haque Khan Milky.
As Tipu's murder is being labelled a "contract killing" by police, Hafiz was asked if the incident was politically motivated but he remained tightlipped.
"We are exploring three or four possibilities. I will not talk about it in front of the media without being certain. There are four or five cases against him (Akash) for which he was absconding. But we have to verify all that. We have received information about one case."
After studying graphic arts, Akash made a living by running a cable TV business in the capital's Mugda. The son of a schoolteacher, Akash is married and has a child.
Police will seek remand for him on Monday in a bid to find out who had ordered the murder of Tipu, said Hafiz.
- Police arrest suspect in Shahjahanpur murders
- Kazakh worker on Rooppur project found dead
- Fire breaks out at CMH nursing dormitory
- Dentist stabbed to death in Mirpur
- Fire breaks out on launch at Sadarghat
- Fires burn down market, warehouse in Dhaka
- Wife says Tipu was pressured by suspects
- Woman killed at home in Dhaka
- Police arrest 'hired gun' over Shahjahanpur double murder
- Police recover body of Kazakh worker on Rooppur project, arrest 3 Belarusians
- Fire breaks out at CMH's nursing dormitory in Dhaka
- Dentist stabbed to death by ‘muggers’ in Mirpur
- Fire breaks out on launch at Sadarghat
- Separate fires burn down market, warehouse in Dhaka
Most Read
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Bangladesh is observing Independence Day with commemoration of war martyrs
- Woman hacked to death at her home in Dhaka
- Qatar Airways staffer held with 6.5 kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- Her mother asked her to stay with a friend for the night. Then she was caught in a deadly shooting
- Wife says slain AL leader Tipu was pressured by suspects in another murder case
- Police arrest 'hired gun' over Shahjahanpur double murder
- Dentist stabbed to death by ‘muggers’ in Mirpur
- Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' in fiery speech on Ukraine war
- Cargo vessel that fled after sinking a passenger launch detained in Munshiganj