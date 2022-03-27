Dentist stabbed to death by ‘muggers’ in Mirpur
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Mar 2022 01:25 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2022 01:25 PM BdST
A dentist has been stabbed to death by a group of unknown assailants in Dhaka’s Mirpur.
The incident took place near the Shewrapara Metro Rail Station around 5:30 am on Sunday, said ASM Mahtab Uddin, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Mirpur Zone.
The victim, Ahmed Mahi Bulbul, 38, used to practise dentistry at the ‘Rangpur Dental’ chamber in Moghbazar. Police suspect that he was the victim of a mugging.
Ahmed left his Shewrapara residence in the morning to go to Noakhali, said Mahtab. He had called up his assistant before leaving.
Injury marks were found in the victim’s leg, said Mahtab. “He was carrying some cash and a mobile phone with him. But only the phone is missing. The miscreants stabbed him in the leg and fled with the phone.”
Pedestrians initially took Ahmed to a local hospital but he was later transferred to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where the doctor on duty declared him dead.
“He was stabbed in the lower part of his thigh. The doctors in the first hospital could not determine the severity of his injury as the wounds were covered up by his trousers," said Mahtab.
Ahmed died due to excessive bleeding, he added.
The body is being stored at Suhrawardy hospital's morgue. Police are investigating the incident, Mahtab said.
