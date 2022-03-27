Bangladesh records 43 new COVID cases in a day, the lowest in 2 years
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Mar 2022 05:54 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2022 05:58 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 43 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, the lowest since Apr 7, 2020, taking the total caseload from the disease to 1,951,282.
The government did not record any deaths in the 24-hour count, keeping the total toll from the disease unchanged at 29,118, according to the latest data released on Sunday.
As many as 7,971 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.54 percent.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the vast majority of cases, with 33 infections.
Another 673 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,877,804.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.23 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.
Globally, over 480.12 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.12 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Police arrest suspect in Shahjahanpur murders
- Kazakh worker on Rooppur project found dead
- Fire breaks out at CMH nursing dormitory
- Dentist stabbed to death in Mirpur
- Fire breaks out on launch at Sadarghat
- Fires burn down market, warehouse in Dhaka
- Wife says Tipu was pressured by suspects
- Woman killed at home in Dhaka
- Bangladesh records 43 new COVID cases in a day, the lowest in 2 years
- Verdict in Humayun Azad murder case to be announced Apr 13
- Police arrest 'hired gun' over Shahjahanpur double murder
- Police recover body of Kazakh worker on Rooppur project, arrest 3 Belarusians
- Fire breaks out at CMH's nursing dormitory in Dhaka
- Dentist stabbed to death by ‘muggers’ in Mirpur
Most Read
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Woman hacked to death at her home in Dhaka
- Police arrest 'hired gun' over Shahjahanpur double murder
- Wife says slain AL leader Tipu was pressured by suspects in another murder case
- Bangladesh is observing Independence Day with commemoration of war martyrs
- Dentist stabbed to death by ‘muggers’ in Mirpur
- Qatar Airways staffer held with 6.5 kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- Her mother asked her to stay with a friend for the night. Then she was caught in a deadly shooting
- Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' in fiery speech on Ukraine war
- Turkey defuses mine after Russia warns of strays from Ukraine ports