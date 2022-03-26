Hamid, Hasina pay tribute to martyrs on Independence Day

They laid the wreaths around 5:56 am on Saturday to mark the 51st anniversary of Independence Day. The president was the first to pay his respects, followed by the prime minister.

A bugle played a mournful tune as Hamid and Hasina observed a moment of silence amid the salute of Armed Forces personnel.

Hasina, chief of the Awami League, placed a wreath on behalf of her party afterwards.

The day marks the beginning of the fight by Bengalis for freedom from Pakistan in 1971. Bangladesh finally defeated the Pakistani forces on Dec 16 that year.