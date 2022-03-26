Bangladesh urges British Parliament to recognise 1971 genocide
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Mar 2022 07:44 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2022 07:44 PM BdST
Bangladesh High Commissioner in London Saida Muna Tasneem has urged the British Parliament to table and pass a motion recognising one of the worst genocides in history by the Pakistani forces in 1971.
She made the call at a virtual discussion organised by the high commission and University College London to mark Bangladesh’s Independence Day on Friday, the high commission said in a statement on Saturday.
Tasneem noted that Sir Peter Shore MP, the then chairman of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, placed a motion in parliament condemning the Pakistani atrocities during Bangladesh’s Liberation War.
More than 233 MPs later placed another motion seeking an end to the genocide in Bangladesh and the recognition of it as an independent nation, she said.
Now the British Parliament should bring a new motion recognising the genocide, she said.
She also called for more content on the genocide in British and international journals, promising support.
Tasneem thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for declaring Mar 25 National Genocide Day. The high commissioner said it is their duty to create global awareness about the genocide.
Lord Rami Ranger, chairman of Conservative Friends of India, said he would continue supporting Bangladesh’s demand for the recognition of the genocide. He urged Bangladesh to set up a monument in the UK remembering the victims of the Pakistani atrocities.
High Commissioner for India to the UK Gaitri Issar Kumar, Joann Digeorge-Lutz, Chair of the Department of Liberal Studies at Texas A&M University, Meghna Guhathakurta, director of Research Initiatives, Bangladesh, Sultan Mahmud Sharif, an organiser of Bangladesh's Liberation War Movements in the UK, Jasmina Sarajlić, representative of the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in London, and UCL research fellow Bayes Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.
A documentary on the genocide was screened at the event. The participants paid their respects to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the martyrs who were killed in the war.
