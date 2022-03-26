Bangladesh reports 65 new COVID cases, no deaths
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Mar 2022 04:23 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2022 04:23 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 65 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 1,951,239.
But no new fatalities were registered in the 24-hour count, keeping the death toll from the disease unchanged at 29,118, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.
As many as 7,336 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.89 percent.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 44 infections.
Another 983 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,877,131.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.20 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.
Globally, over 479.03 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.11 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
