3 children die as parts of a hill collapse in Moulvibazar
Moulvibazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Mar 2022 08:28 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2022 08:28 PM BdST
Three children have died after parts of a hill collapsed at a rubber plantation at Kulaura Upazila in Moulvibazar.
They are Sumon Ahmed, 14, Nahid Ahmed, 12, and Kabir Hossain, 9, all residents of West Islamnagar village.
The children went inside the plantation in the Bhatera area to see a bird's nest on the Ghagrachhara hill on Saturday and parts of the hill collapsed on them, said Binoy Bhushan Roy, chief of Kulaura Police Station.
Locals rescued the children later and took them to Fenchuganj Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor declared them dead.
