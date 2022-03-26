3 children die as parts of a hill collapse in Moulvibazar

They are Sumon Ahmed, 14, Nahid Ahmed, 12, and Kabir Hossain, 9, all residents of West Islamnagar village.

The children went inside the plantation in the Bhatera area to see a bird's nest on the Ghagrachhara hill on Saturday and parts of the hill collapsed on them, said Binoy Bhushan Roy, chief of Kulaura Police Station.

Locals rescued the children later and took them to Fenchuganj Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor declared them dead.