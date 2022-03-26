Home > Bangladesh

3 children die as parts of a hill collapse in Moulvibazar

  Moulvibazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Mar 2022 08:28 PM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2022 08:28 PM BdST

Three children have died after parts of a hill collapsed at a rubber plantation at Kulaura Upazila in Moulvibazar.

They are Sumon Ahmed, 14, Nahid Ahmed, 12, and Kabir Hossain, 9, all residents of West Islamnagar village.

The children went inside the plantation in the Bhatera area to see a bird's nest on the Ghagrachhara hill on Saturday and parts of the hill collapsed on them, said Binoy Bhushan Roy, chief of Kulaura Police Station.

Locals rescued the children later and took them to Fenchuganj Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor declared them dead.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories