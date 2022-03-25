Road accidents leave 7 dead in Narsingdi, Dhaka

A head-on collision between a pickup van and an autorickshaw left at least four people, including the driver of the three-wheeler, dead in Narsingdi's Raipura Upazila.

Two others were injured in the accident that took place in the upazila's Ameerganj area around 7am on Friday, according to Raipura Police Station chief Azizur Rahman.

The bodies have been sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

RECKLESS DRIVING IN RUPNAGAR

Meanwhile, two people have been killed in a road crash involving two trucks and a pick up in the Beribadh area of Dhaka's Rupnagar.

The dead have been identified as 22-year-old ‘Badol’ and 23-year-old Md Rafiq.

The accident occurred when one of the vehicles tried to overtake another, only to collide head-on into the third, said Arif Hossain Sardar, chief of Rupnagar Police Station.

Several people were injured in the accident, he said.

Fire service Control Room official Ershad Hossein said one of their units went to the scene, recovered two people and took them to the hospital.

All three vehicles have been seized, said OC Arif.

However, it is not yet clear which vehicle tried to overtake the other and caused the accident, he said.

CLEANER RUN OVER BY BUS DIES

A cleaner working for the Dhaka South City Corporation has died after he was run over by a bus in Dhaka’s Gulistan.

The victim was identified as 55-year-old Md Faruk.

Faruk was critically injured after being struck by a Swadesh bus outside the south gate to the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 6 am on Friday, police said.

His co-workers took him to the hospital, where doctors on duty declared him dead.

The bus was seized, but the driver managed to flee, said SI Md Mohsin of Paltan Police Station.

Faruk’s home is in the Ganakatuli City Corporation Quarters in Hazaribag.

The victim was the sole earner for a family of two sons and two daughters.